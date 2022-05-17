PLATTSBURGH — Available results from Tuesday’s voting show that voters in North Country school districts overwhelmingly approved budgets and propositions as many expected.
All districts in the Clinton, Essex and Franklin County area featured budgets that were under the state mandated tax cap. Voters responded in most districts with lopsided counts in favor of spending plans.
Here is a compilation of results from all the districts that were received Tuesday night.
The City of Plattsburgh School District will not tally results until Wednesday, according to Superintendent Jay Lebrun.
BEEKMANTOWN
The Beekmantown Central School District budget was approved by voters with a count of 487 to 272.
The community also supported a proposition for buses with a tally of 587-173, and capital reserve 493-261.
“The Beekmantown Central School District thankfully announces that our school community graciously approved our Board adopted budget for the 2022-2023 school year,” Superintendent Dan Mannix said.
“We never take your support for granted. Your commitment to our school community and our continued growth and development is impressive especially during these difficult times.”
In the school board race to fill five seats, John Fairchild tallied 420 votes; David Trudeau, 389; Padraic Bean, 380; Richard Sears, 378; Chris Gadway, 353.
“Congratulations to these volunteers,” Mannix said.
“We also thank our current board members for their ongoing volunteer service. Thank you again and enjoy your spring, as we finish this year and prepare for another great year.”
AVCS
Voters in the AuSable Valley Central School District approved the budget with a tally of 362 to 162.
In the school board race: Scott Bombard with 420 votes, Shannon Stanley with 419 votes and Jason Fuller with 347 votes won seats.
David Whitford got 160 votes.
SARANAC
In the closest budget vote of the day, voters in Saranac approved the spending plan by a tally of 223 to 182.
A proposition for new buses was approved 308-98.
A proposition to support the library passed 324 to 85.
The proposition for a property easement was also approved by a count of 324 to 67.
In the school board race, incumbent Amy Belair was re-elected with 174 votes and Michelle Pelkey won a seat with 158 votes.
Sarah Vaillancourt got 117 votes; Ben Smart got 127 votes; Tessa Lopez-Prouex got 57 votes and Jessica Judd received 52 votes.
NCCS
Voters in the Northeastern Clinton Central School District passed the budget with a tally of 261 to 111.
A proposition to purchase buses was also approved by a count of 271 to 86.
A proposition to support libraries also passed with a tally of 287 to 84.
In the uncontested school board race, Kim Bulson got 330 votes and Allen Racine 332 to fill the two seats.
PERU
In Peru, voters approved the budget 537 to 254.
A bus proposition passed 568 to 223.
A Capital Reserve Dissolution proposition passed 593 to 190.
A Capital Reserve Establishment proposition also passed with a count of 558 to 230.
Edward Webbinaro was re-elected to the school board with 490 votes. Kara Bruno-Hicks got 268.
LAKE PLACID
The budget in the Lake Placid district was approved with a count of 487 votes to 71.
A proposition to lease two buses passed 501 to 56.
The proposition calling for an increase in the funding of the Wilmington library passed with a total of 525 votes in favor and 30 votes against.
A proposition to create a Repair/Reserve Fund of up to $1,000,000 was also approved 471 to 75.
For school board, Colleen Skufca got 407 votes and Ron Briggs tallied 224 votes to secure seats.
Douglas Lansing got 212 votes and Frank Brunner had 192.
TICONDEROGA
In Ticonderoga, voters passed the budget with a count of 281 to 67.
A vote on a capital reserve fund was also approved with a count of 292 to 53.
Four candidates were elected to the school board: John Woods with 191 votes, Mark Russell, 231; Tracey Cross-Baker, 228 and Eric Rich with 228 votes.
SCHROON LAKE
In Schroon Lake, voters approved the budget with a count of 243 to 54.
A proposal for new buses was approved with a tally of 237 to 59.
In the race for school board to fill two three-year terms and one two-year term, Susan Repko got 214 votes; Valerie LeBlanc got 193 votes; Bruce Murdock got 187 votes and Brooke Clark got 151 votes.
MORIAH
Voters in the Moriah Central School District approved their spending plan with a count of 183 to 29.
The bus proposition passed 175-37.
All four board members were re-elected to four seats: Michael Celotti, 189 votes; Dana Gilbo, 182 votes; Benjamin Winters, 167 votes and Anthony Harlow, 139 votes.
WILLSBORO
Voters in Willsboro approved the budget with a vote of 115 to 57.
A proposition to replace and upgrade the fire alarm system was also approved with a count of 126 to 46.
Kasey Young was re-elected to the school board with 126 votes.
BOQUET VALLEY
The budget was approved in the Boquet Valley district with a tally of 282 votes in favor to 140 votes against.
A proposition to buy buses passed 311 to 109.
A proposition to purchase a lawn tractor passed 308 to 112.
A proposition to support the library was approved 288 to 131.
Incumbents Heather Reynolds with 327 votes, Phil Mero with 321 and Suzanne Russell with 340 votes were all re-elected to the school board.
CHATEAUGAY
In Chateaugay, the budget was approved with 126 yes votes to 19 no votes.
A bus proposition passed 132 to 13.
An EPC project proposition was approved with a count of 133 to 11.
In the school board election, incumbents Courtney Leonard and Jennifer Stansberry were elected with 121 and 111 votes respectively. Michelle Breen was also elected to the board with 57 votes.
SARANAC LAKE
Officials in Saranac Lake reported that preliminary totals showed the budget was on its way to being approved with a tally of 95 votes in favor to 20 against. But figures were incomplete Tuesday night.
A proposition for buses showed a margin of 102 to 13 in favor in unofficial results.
Also unofficially, the proposition to support the library saw a count of 93 to 22 at press time.
In the Board of Education race, Zach Randolph with 398 votes, Mark Farmer with 375 votes and Tori Thurston with 234 votes won seats.
Paul Herman had 229 votes and Michael Martin had 140 write-in votes.
Twitter: @jlotemplio
