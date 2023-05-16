PLATTSBURGH — All North Country school districts reporting results from budget votes Tuesday saw voters approve spending plans for the 2023-24 school year.
The Press-Republican received results from district officials in Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties after polls closed at either 8 p.m. or 9 p.m.
Further results will be reported as available.
CLINTON COUNTY
AuSable Valley
The AuSable Valley Central School budget passed with 324 yes and 147 no.
Amanda Whisher won a board seat unopposed with 369 votes.
Peru
Peru Central School District’s budget passed.
Proposition 1 (Budget) - 354 yes, 179 no
Proposition 2 (Buses) - 385 yes, 152 no
Proposition 3 (BOE Term) - 462 yes, 76 no
Board election:
Sarah Mitchell - 401 votes
Stephanie Boswell-Davies - 330 votes
Total Ballots Cast - 539
Beekmantown
Voters approved the budget 450 votes in favor and 218 opposed.
The community also supported a proposition for buses by a count of 520 - 160, and a Capital Project with a vote of 458 - 222.
The following are the results from the Board of Education voting:
Chris Gadway- 351
Troy Anderson- 327
Duane Bibeau- 293
Doug Beebe- 205
Eric Deyo-Pugh- 165
Julia Cross- 153
Maggie Pope- 143
Sarah King- 134
Northern Adirondack
Budget - 172 yes - 117 no
Bus proposition - 198 yes - 93 no
Board of Education - Steve Bartlemus - 198
Plattsburgh
Budget was approved by a count of 464 to 243
The Student Ex-officio proposition passed 548 to 162
Board candidates elected in for 3 seats:
Rod Sherman 384
Shauna LaDue 351
Bobby Hall, Jr. 326
Chazy
The budget was approved by a count of 249 (71%) in favor and 101 against.
Residents also supported additional state aid reimbursement for an Energy Performance Contract (82%), which will run simultaneously with the recently approved 2023 CCRS Capital Project.
In addition to the school budget vote, two members were elected to the Board of Education:
● Mary LaPierre was elected to a four-year term, earning 304 votes.
● Lee Barcomb was elected to a four-year term, earning 215 votes while Kelly Andrew earned 115 votes.
Barcomb begins his service on the Board of Education on July 1.
Residents also supported funds for the Chazy Public Library, and elected Mrs. Kristin McAuliffe to a five-year term on the Library Board.
Saranac
The budget was approved by a count of 230 to 92.
Dan Ashline was unopposed and regains his seat on the School Board for a five-year term.
Also in school board voting, Tracy Allen-Waite retained her seat with 194 votes, and Dustin Judd got 92.
Proposition 2: Capital Reserve Fund Expenditure passed with 273 yes votes and 46 no votes.
Proposition 3: Dannemora Free Library passed with 257 yes votes and 59 no votes.
ESSEX COUNTY
Keene
The $7,870,480 budget with a 6.8% tax levy increase was approved by a count of 206 to 85.
The levy exceeded the state imposed tax cap, thus requiring 60% needed to pass the budget. The final tally was 71 percent in favor.
Board of Education: Two seats available: Lauren Crowl (incumbent) 177, Eugene Chin 162 and Janelle Schwartz 138.
Proposition to create a Capital Reserve:
229 Yes
58 No
4 blank
Lake Placid
Budget: The budget passed with a total of 340 votes in favor and 98 votes against.
Leasing of Two Buses: The proposition calling for the leasing of two buses to maintain the size of the fleet passed with a total of 371 votes in favor and 68 votes against.
Wilmington Library Budget: 393 Yes, 46 No.
Board of Education Seats:
Ryan St. Louis 273
Douglas Lansing 304
Nathan Hammaker 267
John Hopkinson 283
Write In Votes:
Rick Preston 2
Cora Clark 3
Greg Fisher 1
Ernie Stretton 1
Total Votes Cast: 443
Minerva
The budget was approved by a count of 103 to 25.
Proposition Results:
Yes- 90
No- 36
Board Seats Results:
1- 5-year term (Nellie Halloran) - winner
1- 1 year-6 week term (Nicole Griffen) - winner
Nellie Halloran-105
Nicole Griffen-67
Jessica West-56
Jessica McNally-14
Trish Gardner-1
Boquet Valley
Budget: passed 189-120
Board seats: Dina Garvey 253 and Sarah Kullman 252, both retain their seats.
Van purchase: passed 230-80
Bus purchase: passed 222-88
Ticonderoga
Budget Vote: Yes - 305, No - 113
Voter Proposition: Yes - 295, No - 121
Board Members - Three seats available
Robert Dedrick - 335
Lynne Lenhart - 282
John Woods - 190
Seanna Porter - 266
Schroon Lake
The budget was approved by a count of 232 to 92 (71%)
A proposition to purchase a bus was approved by a tally of 236 to 88
Board of Education Seat: Jared Whitley received 265 votes
Moriah
The budget passed 172-33.
Board members re-elected were Amy Gaddor with 187 votes and Anthony Harlow with 160.
Crown Point
Budget: Yes, 80 and No, 6
Two incumbent board members re-elected:
Florence St. Pierre-Sears, 80 votes
Terry Ross, 67 votes
Capital Project 2025 Resolution: 77 yes, and 8 no.
Newcomb
Budget: 64 yes - 6 no
Proposition for Bus: 67 yes - 2 no
Board of Education - Nicholas Poulin - 69 votes
FRANKLIN COUNTY
Malone
The budget passed 426-84.
Bus proposition passed 434-72.
Two board seats were won by Dana Reyome (259 votes) and Dave Merrick (118 votes).
Saranac Lake
Budget was approved by a count of 385 to 67 (85%)
Proposition for buses was approved with a vote of 413-45
The energy proposition was approved 412-43
The Library proposition was approved 362-93
Winning school board seats were Joseph A. Henderson with 374 votes; Tori N. Thurston with 373 votes and Michael A. Martin with 391 votes.
Salmon River
The $36,886,087 budget that increases spending 9.7% ($3,260,260) and carries a tax levy increase of 0% was approved with 100 yes; 36 no.
Purchasing and financing school transportation vehicles at a total cost not to exceed $1.4 million: 110 yes; 34 no
Starting with the 2023-24 fiscal year, and continuing through the 2024-25 fiscal year, the board of education will have a non-voting student representative: 119 yes; 26 no
Board of Education election:
Two candidates sought election to two open board of education seats:
Shawn McMahon: 125 votes
Sheila Marshall: 111 votes
The terms are five years each, beginning July 1, 2023.
Chateaugay
Budget vote: 123 yes, 41 no (75%).
Bus proposition: 148 yes, 16 no (90%)
Board of Trustees: Austin Hodges 132 votes
Write-in Votes for Austin Hodges’s seat – 6 Votes
Valerie Dalton - 134 Votes
Write-in Votes for Valerie Dalton’s seat – 6 Votes
