PLATTSBURGH — Voters in school districts across the state today, including Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties, will cast ballots for school district budgets, and select members of respective schools boards.
Each district in the tri-county area has put forth budgets that fall within the state-mandated property tax cap. Voters can access further budget information on their school district’s web site.
Last year, budgets were approved in 99 percent of school districts across the state. With improved state aid for most districts, a similar vote result is expected again this year.
‘A TASTE OF STABILITY’
In a recent statement, New York State School Boards Association Executive Director Robert S. Schneider said the state budget for 2022-23 gives New Yorkers a “welcome taste of the predictability and stability that a functioning foundation aid formula can provide for school districts.”
“School boards greatly appreciate this opportunity to step off the roller coaster ride that too often has taken us through New York’s budget process. This spending plan proves that reaching a school aid agreement does not need to be a high-stakes cliff-hanger in order to yield good results for our students,” he added.
NYSSBA represents 2.1 million students and more than 5,000 school board members in 668 districts across the state, including 37 Boards of Cooperative Educational Services.
SCHOOL BOARD CAMPAIGN
NYSSBA also recently launched a campaign to increase support for local school districts and boards in providing a quality experience for every student.
“Public schools form the bedrock of our communities and country,” NYSSBA President Peggy Zugibe said.
“Likewise, we see school board service and education as the foundations for democracy — they really are the root of everything. With this campaign, we hope to increase the amount of people engaging with and, ultimately, supporting school boards and board members across New York State in their pursuit of higher levels of student achievement.”
The integrated, marketing communications campaign — which will run through May — chiefly aims to communicate the important link between successful school boards and student achievement while raising awareness of positive school board member experiences. Additionally, NYSSBA is working to underscore the meaningful impact school board service has on our local democracies and the role school boards play to ensure a quality education for every student.
Voters will also select school board members in each district today. A list of candidates for each district can be found on district websites.
In some districts, voters will also be asked to vote on special propositions involving various projects. Details on those propositions can also be found on district web sites.
Polls are open at most districts from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Contact your district for further information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.