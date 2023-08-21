CHATEAUGAY — The Chateaugay Central School District recently received four generous awards from an anonymous donor to be used for scholarships.
Of the four $5,000 scholarships, three are meant to promote education in science and mathematic-related fields, while the fourth is to promote study in a career training field.
To collect the scholarship, each respective student must complete their first semester of education and show that they are continuing for a second one.
Kara Dumas was the first of the science award winners, and she will be attending Stony Brook University to study biomedical engineering.
Rebekah Miller, the Class of 2023’s Salutatorian, will also be attending Stony Brook University, studying marine science.
Kayla Spaulding, the Class of 2023’s Valedictorian, was the final science award recipient and will be attending Tufts University to study electrical engineering.
The CTE award winner was Casie Harrigan, who will be attending Alfred State College to study welding technology.
