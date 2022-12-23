PLATTSBURGH — Christians of every denomination can attend Christmas Eve services held in Plattsburgh and environs.
Here is a short listing:
Holy Cross Catholic Parish, Nativity of Our Lord Jesus Christ, Saturday, Dec. 24, 4 p.m.; Our Lady of Victory Church, 4919 South Catherine St., Plattsburgh; 4 p.m. St. John the Baptist Church, 18 Broad St., Plattsburgh; 8 p.m. St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 114 Cornelia St., Plattsburgh.
Holy Cross Catholic Parish, Nativity of Our Lord Jesus Christ, Sunday, Dec. 25, Midnight; St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 114 Cornelia St., Plattsburgh, 8:30 a.m.; St. John the Baptist Church, 18 Broad St., Plattsburgh; 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory, 4919 South Catherine St., Plattsburgh; and 11:15 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 114 Cornelia St., Plattsburgh.
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 10 Adirondack Lane, Plattsburgh. Saturday, Dec. 24, 7 p.m. All are welcome.
Christmas Eve Candlelight Services – Joy to the World! Bringing Joy through Community. Saturday, Dec. 24, 3 p.m. Three Steeples United Methodist Church, 491 US 11, Champlain. Join us for our Christmas Eve Candlelight Services as we look at the Christmas story from in Scripture, Carols and a Christmas message. The sanctuary is decorated beautifully to celebrate the birth of Jesus. This service is a Traditional Candlelight Celebration. Everyone is welcome.
Christmas Eve Candlelight Services, Joy to the World!-Bringing Joy Through Community. Saturday, Dec. 24, 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Plattsburgh United Methodist Church, 127 Beekman St.
Christmas Eve Candlelight Services – Joy to the World! Bringing Joy through Community. Saturday, Dec. 24, 6 p.m. at the Saranac United Methodist Church, 8 UMC Road, Saranac. Join us for our Christmas Eve Candlelight Services as we look at the Christmas story from in Scripture, Carols and a Christmas message. The sanctuary is decorated beautifully to celebrate the birth of Jesus. This service is a Traditional Candlelight Celebration. Everyone is welcome.
