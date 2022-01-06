PLATTSBURGH — In the year following the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, Republican candidates have come to appreciate the importance of loyalty to former President Donald Trump for maintaining their seats in Congress, SUNY Plattsburgh political science professor Dr. Harvey Schantz says.
"The events of November through January 2021 initially presented congressional Republicans with a sticky wicket, but the polls quickly suggested the need to stand with Trump, particularly in states, such as New York, with closed primaries, open only to Republican voters," he told the Press-Republican.
"After initial disquietude, public opinion polls have allowed and led Republican leaders in Congress, including (U.S. Rep. Elise) Stefanik, to become more confident in wholeheartedly supporting Trump’s position on the 2020 election.''
IMPACT ON STEFANIK?
Overall, Stefanik does not have many votes to be gained or lost based on either the Jan. 6 insurrection or continued false claims the 2020 election was stolen, Schantz posited.
"Most voters in the district by now have a standing decision as to whether they support her or not."
Though Rep. Liz Cheney's ouster as House GOP Conference chair in May was due to her continued criticism of Trump, the idea that Stefanik would replace her had been bandied about long before the former president's second impeachment, which Cheney supported, Schantz said.
"While the vacancy occurred due to Cheney’s falling out with Trump, Stefanik’s success in winning conference chair was earned by defending the president, advocating party views on policy, recruiting candidates for Congress and raising money for the party," he said.
"With the Republicans currently on track to capture the House in 2022, Stefanik, as the third-ranking Republican, would become the House Majority whip, the kind of position that puts you in the political science textbooks."
JAN. 6 POLL
Still, the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol remains a big negative in the American mind, Schantz said, pointing to a POLITICO/Morning Consult poll conducted in December 2021.
Among the 2,000 registered voters across the country who were surveyed, two-thirds "were very or somewhat upset and angry over Jan. 6 and over 60% of registered voters agreed that Jan. 6 left them feeling frustrated, sad, embarrassed, ashamed and worried."
Just 13% felt happy or excited by Jan. 6, while 23% felt indifferent.
Schantz noted that more than 40% of voters said Jan. 6 had a major impact on how they viewed the world, a sentiment 68% of Democrats and only 24% of Republicans agreed with.
"However, registered voters of all persuasions felt that Jan. 6 gave them a more negative view of the world, including 78% of Democrats, 67% of independents and 64% of Republicans."
Overall, 61% of registered voters approved of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, breaking down to 82% of Democrats, 58% of independents and 40% of Republicans, Schantz said.
But, he added, "68% of Republicans agreed that there has been too much focus on Jan. 6, as compared to only 21% of Democrats and 42% of the overall public."
DECLINE OF TRUST
On what the events of Jan. 6 and its aftermath mean for American democracy, Schantz said the institution is under pressure as it has not been for a long time.
"Presidential elections are the means by which voters, through the electoral vote system, choose the president and along with political parties, provide a system for peacefully choosing leaderships in democratic societies," he said. "Unfortunately, in 2021 the presidential transition was handled less peacefully than other times in history.
"Ultimately, the government rests on the support of the public and the decline of trust in government and the increasing policy divergence of the two political parties hamper the ability of the government to successfully deal with economic and international challenges."
