Scene from 'Elf' comes to life as Buddy meets dad in Boston

Rebecca Taylor Henning via APDoug Henning, right, who was adopted as a baby, poses with his biological father after meeting face to face for the first time on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Logan International Airport in Boston. Henning, of Eliot, Maine, wore a costume like the one actor Will Ferrell's character wore in the movie "Elf" and he broke into the same awkward song from the movie while meeting his father.