SARANAC — Saranac High School student Joseph Johnson has been chosen to represent Clinton County’s youth in a position on the New York State Governor’s Youth Council.
The council offers young individuals the opportunity to engage the government on a state level and be a voice for their community to their policymakers, according to the New York State website.
INVOLVED IN GOVERNMENT
Johnson, 17, has been involved with student government since 5th grade as a member of the Student Advisory Council. The 2016 presidential election and the energy around it inspired him to learn and do more in politics.
“Everyone was talking about the election and who was going to win, it made me want to learn more about the process,” Johnson said.
YOUTH COURT MEMBER
When Johnson started middle school, he ran for class president. Unfortunately, he did not win any of his campaigns.
But, undeterred, Johnson is now a member of the Clinton County Youth Court and president of his school’s Multicultural Club.
Johnson began in the Youth Court program serving as a juror, and has since worked his way up the ranks to serve as judge. He now serves as an attorney for the court.
According to the Clinton County government website, the Clinton County Youth Court involves local students working to determine sentences for youth offenders under the age of 19.
Certain youth offenders are referred to the program by law enforcement officials. The sentences passed down by Youth Court members can range from writing letters of apology, writing essays and taking educational classes such as anger management, stress management and dealing with peer pressure.
Through the Multicultural Club, Johnson has worked to raise funds to send to those affected by the Russian war in Ukraine.
‘BE A VOICE FOR YOUR COMMUNITY’
Johnson’s mother, Christina, said joining the Governor’s Youth Council is something her son has “worked so hard for, starting out with the Youth Court and working his way up to this.”
“We are just so proud of his passion and are very hopeful for the future and what he’ll do for future generations,” she said.
Joseph hopes to use his newly appointed position to bring to light some issues that he believes affect the community and his peers, such as mental health issues, as well as addiction.
The closure of prisons has also affected his own and his peers’ lives, Joseph said.
“I want to encourage others to get involved, do whatever you can do to be a voice for your community,” he said.
