PLATTSBURGH — With the threat of crisis situations unfolding in public schools a grave concern, the Saranac Central School District has worked out a plan to bring students and their families back together as quickly and as safely as possible after such an event.
The reunification plan, as it has been dubbed, involved taking students from the district’s four schools — High School, Middle School and two Elementary Schools — and busing them to a safe neutral site.
FOR WHAT COMES AFTER
On Wednesday, the district held an all-hands-on-deck drill to see exactly how it would work.
Students were taken to the SUNY Plattsburgh Field House in Plattsburgh, where they were then reunited with their parents and taken home.
“We have done fire drills, and lockdowns,” Tracy Manor, Saranac High School principal, said.
“But we need to prepare for what comes after. This is about the accounting of the students and safely reunifying them with their parents or guardians in a safe and controlled manner.”
MOVING PARTS
School faculty, administration and an advanced support team helped facilitate the drill, keeping things moving and prepared for when parents would arrive.
“There are a lot of moving parts,” Manor said.
The drill had been planned since 2018, but each year, for one reason or another, it was delayed. The original location had to be switched and then the Field House was closed for renovations for some time.
LIKE CLOCKWORK
A line of parents spanned the Field House hockey rink, stretching to the parking lot, where parents would check-in before being verified for pickup in the reunification area which was set up in the lobby of the Field House.
“It is good to see everyone prepared, like clockwork,” Kate Francisco, Saranac Middle School principal, said.
“It is really important that everyone is as comfortable as possible.”
GOOD TO BE PREPARED
The school district received aid from local, state and federal law enforcement, offering blockades and perimeter surveillance of the building.
“This is a great partnership,” James D’ambro, New York State trooper and school community outreach coordinator, said.
“It is great to be part of this. It’s always good to be prepared and this is very important, the reunification of students to their parents.”
The hope of organizers was that in the event of a real emergency, having a practiced plan for evacuation and reunification alleviates both the stress and potential emotionality of the situation for parents and guardians.
A PLAN IN PLACE
Manor and other coordinators of the evacuation and reunification drill hope other districts follow in their footsteps in creating a response plan in the event of a school crisis.
“This is excellent,” parent Beth Stanton said.
“The check-in process is as quick as they can make it; there are lots of students and parents here. Thankfully, this is just a drill, but it’s good to know there is a plan in place and a good one at that.”
Other parents were eager to see their kids appreciate how well organized the drill was.
“We didn’t know what to expect going in,” parent Susan Nystoriak said.
“But it was quickly very clear where to go and what to do, and it’s important to do it.”
