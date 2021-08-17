Saranac River Trail expansion underway

PLATTSBURGH — Construction of the Saranac River Trail’s second phase is underway as its anticipated completion date nears this fall.
The recreational trail now extends from the Max Moore Memorial Treehouse, situated off of Pine Street nearby the Plattsburgh City Police Station, to an area off of George Angell Drive behind Plattsburgh High School.
This second phase is expected to double the path’s current 1.5 miles by October.
“Increased access to biking, walking and green space impacts our quality of life and promotes economic development,” Mayor Christopher Rosenquest said. “We look forward to the completion of this project along with developing future projects that build off of this trail and create new opportunities for health in our city.”
TWO BRIDGES
Crews of Luck Brothers Inc. were seen this week installing a bridge nearby the Saranac River Trail’s (SRT) Pine Street trailhead.
That footbridge, to span the Saranac River there, is one of two scheduled for installation as part of the trail’s second phase.
The second will go in at the south end of Durkee Street to connect downtown Plattsburgh with city property on the opposite bank nearby the former New York State Electric and Gas (NYSEG) river cleanup site.
‘STAND TEST OF TIME’
Phase II of the SRT was budgeted at about $3.75 million and only narrowly OK’d by the 2020 council last fall.
Community Development Director Matthew Miller reported $1.42 million had been spent as of Tuesday.
“Although SRT Phase II almost didn’t happen, we can now see the importance of this and other trails like this,” Rosenquest said. “This trail will connect SUNY Plattsburgh and other points across the south and west ends of the city to our vibrant historic downtown.
“(Director Miller) and his team have really pulled this project together in a way that will stand the test of time.”
