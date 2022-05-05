SARANAC — Saranac Central School District’s proposed budget has an 8.1% increase in spending for the 2022-2023 academic year.
The $40,303,794 budget will include a tax levy increase of 2.73% and allow Saranac to stay within the designated tax cap.
Of the $3,023,108 budget increase, $1 million is due to debt service for their Capital Project that will be reimbursed by New York state the following school year, the budget newsletter says.
“This year you will notice the recommendation of the utilization of approximately $2.5 million from our fund balance. This recommendation comes as a way to continue to maintain the necessary programming for our students as well as maintaining our fiscal responsibility to our community,” Saranac Central School Superintendent Javier Perez said in the budget newsletter.
“In the end, we worked to put together a budget that will continue to appropriately support our students’ increased needs due to the impact of the pandemic. (It’s) a budget that will support the type of programming that will prepare our students for that next big step in their journey of life.”
FUNDING IN BUDGET
In addition to the costs to maintain Saranac’s programs, the budget also includes funding for increased staffing, and increased costs in “many things like fuel, gas, electric bills, supplies, necessary contracted work, and many more.”
To handle the high number of kindergarteners in the district, Saranac added an extra section of kindergarten, along with one teacher and one teacher’s aide for that section.
The district also added three special-education teachers and several teacher’s aides.
PROPOSITIONS
Along with the budget, residents will be asked to elect two members to the school board, vote for propositions to support the Dannemora Free Library, Capital Reserve Fund Expenditure and an easement grant to Gladys Trudeau and Christopher Trudeau.
According to the budget newsletter absentee ballot example, the Capital Reserve Fund Expenditure will “expend a maximum of $133,000 from amounts on deposit in the Capital Reserve Fund authorized by the District voters on August 28, 2002, for the acquisition of school buses and associated equipment.”
TWO BOARD MEMBERS
One board seat is a five-year term beginning July 1, 2022 and expiring on June 30, 2027.
The second board seat is a two-year term beginning July 1, 2022 and expiring on June 30, 2024 and is currently vacant.
Amy Belair (incumbent for the five-year term seat), Tessa Lopez-Proulx, Michelle Pelkey, Sarah Vaillancourt, Jessica Judd and Benjamin Smart are all on the ballot.
ELECTION
District residents will get the chance to vote on the budget in person Tuesday, May 17, from noon to 8 p.m. in the Saranac Middle School Gymnasium.
Residents can also vote by absentee ballot, but they must be returned by mail or in person and must be received at the office of the District Clerk, District Office, #32 Emmons Street, Dannemora, no later than by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17.
The District Office will accept ballots Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. until May 16, and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 17.
