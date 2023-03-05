SARANAC — The Saranac New Land Trust invited members of the community to celebrate and enjoy the return of Chili Fest recently with skis, snowshoes and warm homemade chili.
The Land Trust has hosted an annual chili fest for approximately 15 years, with the 2023 event being the first in-person chili festival since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“It is good to be doing things again,” Hal Moore, member of the New Land Trust Board of Directors, said.
“Chili is a nice warm winter meal, it is easy to make and fun to eat.”
NEW LAND TRUST
The event took place Feb. 25 at the New Land Trust clubhouse located at 236 Plumadore Rd in Saranac.
According to their website, the New Land Trust began as the idea of 15 SUNY Plattsburgh students and friends to live on and become more connected with the land, eventually becoming a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that exists for the community and is supported through private donations.
The trails are open to the public from dawn until dusk. All are welcome to snowshoe, hike or use the space for outdoor recreation and educational activities.
‘NEED TO COME HOME’
Attendees said the snowshoeing community is thriving with the recent winter weather conditions. The trails vary in difficulty based on the conditions of the trails.
“I fly here every winter,” Chili Fest attendee Justin Facteau said.
“I live in Florida right now, I just finished school. It’s nice, but I’m from Schuyler Falls and I need to come home every winter for this stuff.”
Some Chili Fest attendees discussed their favorite snowshoeing spots in the area including the Saranac Six, Jackrabbit Trail in Lake Placid, the Champlain Area Trail system and Thrall dam in the Town of Lewis to name a few.
“This place is great for snowshoeing,” Facteau said.
“It’s fun, but challenging enough. Point Au Roche also has some nice trails for beginners, or maybe you have kids with you and the steeper trails are too dangerous.”
Some words of advice for snowshoeing offered by the members of NLT and other attendees are as follows:
• Pace yourself, take it slow.
• Listen to your body, if you need to rest, rest.
• Dress in layers, as if expecting a blizzard.
• Have fun, but remember to practice proper trail etiquette.
‘EVERYBODY IS WELCOME HERE’
Chili Fest attendees relaxed by the wood stove, sharing stories about previous hikes, snowshoeing goals they have and also shared tips and tricks with one another about tackling certain trails.
“Everybody is welcome here,” Moore said.
“We are here to have fun and make new friends.”
