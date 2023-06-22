SARANAC — A 12-year-old student has been charged following an incident at Saranac Middle School on Wednesday.
State Police were called to the school shortly after noon for a report of a student assaulting another student.
The investigation revealed that a 12-year-old student stabbed a 13-year old student with a knife, police said.
The victim was stabbed once in the upper back, police said. He was transported to University of Vermont Health Network CVPH Medical Center in Plattsburgh and later transported to UVM Medical Center in Burlington, Vt. with a punctured lung.
The victim was in stable condition and did not sustain any life-threatening injuries, police said.
The 12-year-old suspect was charged with first-degree attempted assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
He was arrested and transported to the State Police barracks in Plattsburgh for processing, and issued a Family Court appearance ticket and released to parental custody, police said.
On Wednesday, Saranac School Superintendent Javier Perez said the faculty, staff and administration immediately intervened and ensured the safety of all other students when the incident occurred.
The school was not put on lockdown, but a “Shelter in Place,” was implemented, meaning all student activities could continue, but all students remained in the classroom they were in at the time, Perez said.
