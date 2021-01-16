Saranac Lake Winter Carnival reveals 2021 poster

SARANAC LAKE — “Doonesbury” cartoonist Garry Trudeau has released his poster design for the 2021 Saranac Lake Winter Carnival. Using the Winter Carnival’s designated theme “Mask-erade,” Trudeau’s illustration shows multiple “Doonesbury” characters with different face masks representing various features of the Adirondacks. Trudeau, who was raised in Saranac Lake, has created the Winter Carnival poster design since 2012 to benefit the Saranac Lake Winter Carnival.
Posters are for sale at Ampersound (52 Main Street), payment is by cash only. The cost is $17 including tax. In addition to current year posters, some from prior years are still available for $10. Posters for the year 2012 are completely sold out. For those who will not be travelling to Saranac Lake this year, a poster can mail ordered by contacting Jeff Dickson via e-mail at casjdcksn@aol.com or by phone or text at (518) 524-2731. There is an additional cost for shipping.
Again this year, Mr. Trudeau signed 100 posters which cost $75 each including tax. Those who have purchased signed posters in the past should contact Mr. Dickson to continue their numbered series. There is an additional cost for shipping if local pick-up is not possible. Unclaimed numbered posters will be made available to the public on a first come/first served basis. Contact Mr. Dickson to be placed on the waiting list.
A raffle will be held for signed poster #1. Sales are limited to 100 raffle tickets at a cost of $5 each. Tickets are available from Mr. Dickson from now until the end of Carnival, on February 14, at which point the winning ticket will be drawn and the winner notified.
Please note, the 2021 buttons are not yet available for sale. Once they are, we will communicate where they can be purchased.
