SARANAC LAKE — Two Saranac Lake residents were charged with drug possession after it was discovered that they were staying in a residence without permission.
According to the Saranac Lake Village Police Department, police, working with the village Codes Enforcement Department, recently learned that a couple was staying in a residence on McClelland Street without permission.
Police said they made the discovery after they and the Codes Enforcement office were called to the residence for multiple complaints of noise and other disturbances.
After tracking down the owner of the property, who now resides in Florida, it was learned that the two individuals staying within the residence never had permission to be there and had illegally entered, police said.
Members of the Saranac Lake Police Department as well as New York State Police Troop B Narcotics Enforcement Unit Members arrested Scott A. Stevens, 37, of Saranac Lake, at the residence.
Also arrested was Stevens’ girlfriend, Jennifer T. Sirman 36, also of Saranac Lake.
Sirman has also been residing in the residence without permission, police said, and, subsequent to the arrest, officers observed narcotics paraphernalia in plain view and applied for a search warrant for the residence.
During execution of the warrant, approximately three bricks of heroin containing fentanyl was recovered along with crystal Methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia, according to police, with the drugs seized holding a street value of several thousand dollars.
Stevens and Sirman were both charged with the second-degree burglary and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, both felonies, as well as seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.