SARANAC LAKE — A Saranac Lake man was charged with attempted murder after a Lake Placid man was stabbed during an incident Friday night.
According to Saranac Lake Chief of Police Darin M. Perrotte, Village Police responded to a report of a stab victim in the street on Lake Flower Avenue in the vicinity of NBT Bank and the Waterfront Lodge.
Officers located the victim, Aaron Gillespie, 49, of Lake Placid. Gillespie had multiple stab wounds and was transported by Saranac Lake Volunteer Rescue Squad to Adirondack Health Center.
He was later transported to Albany Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. He is listed in stable condition, police said.
Officers quickly located the alleged assailant, Walter Finnegan Jr., 73, of Saranac Lake.
It was reported that Finnegan and Gillespie engaged in a verbal argument and physical altercation inside a residence on Lake Flower Avenue, police said. Finnegan was instructed to leave by the resident.
Finnegan went to his vehicle and retrieved a knife, police said, and he then returned to the residence, unlawfully entered, and reportedly stabbed Gillespie multiple times.
Finnegan was charged with second-degree attempted murder, a class A felony; first-degree burglary, a class B felony; first-degree menacing, a class E felony; third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony and resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor.
Finnegan was processed and held awaiting arraignment at the Saranac Lake Police Department. He will be arraigned in Town of North Elba Court later today. This investigation is ongoing and more charges may be pending.
