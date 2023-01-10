SARANAC LAKE — Work on a $7 million upgrade at the Saranac Lake Civic Center was recently completed giving the center a whole new look just in time for the FISU World University Games.
The Civic Center underwent significant interior and exterior improvements in anticipation of hosting the men’s and women’s curling competitions for the games.
HOCHUL: FACILITIES ‘WORLD CLASS’
The project was supported by more than $5 million in Upstate Revitalization Initiative funds from Empire State Development, through the North Country Regional Economic Development Council.
“As New York’s North Country welcomes visitors from around the globe for the World University Games, we have a unique opportunity to showcase our world-class competitive winter sports facilities with the upgraded Saranac Lake Civic Center,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said.
“The upgraded Civic Center will not only provide an optimal experience for curlers and fans, but it will also bolster future generations of youth sports groups, our local communities and the entire North Country region.”
RENOVATIONS AND UPGRADES
The nearly $7 million capital project included interior and exterior renovations, as well as energy efficiency, fire and safety improvements. Rink improvements ensured that the ice surface meets world class competition standards.
Additional upgrades to kitchen, locker room facilities and spectator seating offer a better athlete and visitor experience, and better position Saranac Lake to attract future events, enhancing the regional sports competition infrastructure.
Ollie Burgess, Saranac Lake Civic Center Board Member, said, “On behalf of the Saranac Lake Civic Center Board of Directors and management team, we are proud to celebrate the completion of our capital improvement and expansion project. We would like to thank Governor Hochul, Empire State Development, the North Country Regional Economic Development Council, and our local supporters, without all of whom this incredible project could not have happened.”
CIVIC CENTER HISTORY
The Saranac Lake Civic Center was originally built in the 1970s to support youth hockey in the region. In 1989, Saranac Lake Civic Center, Inc. was created to take over the lease of the arena and to operate the facility.
The center hosts winter sports including hockey, curling and figure skating, along with non-sporting events like auctions and tradeshows. In August of 2000, the Center hosted then-President Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary who made an appearance while on vacation in the region.
The 24,000 square-foot center has 15,000 square-feet continuous open floor space and includes six new locker rooms, plus a new heated and air-conditioned lobby, and a heated second-floor mezzanine.
“The Saranac Lake Civic Center has undergone an amazing transformation in a very short period of time. Thank you to everyone who worked tirelessly on this project. One of the core missions to the Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games is leaving a lasting legacy,” Adirondack Sports Council Executive Director Ashley Walden said.
“The civic center will leave a lasting legacy for the Saranac Lake community for years to come. I encourage everyone to attend the Games’ curling events and see first-hand what’s been accomplished.”
