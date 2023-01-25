SARANAC LAKE — A massive fire at Consolidated Electrical Distributors-Twin Electric Supply and Adirondack Solar brought in mutual aid from three counties.
The one-story building at 258 Broadway St. was reported ablaze at 3:23 a.m., with firefighters from Franklin, Essex and Clinton counties called out.
The building’s roof collapsed during the fire, which also damaged the adjacent Aubuchon Hardware Store structure.
INTENSE FLAMES
The fire was so intense flames were sent 60 feet into the air, witnesses said.
Saranac Lake fire officials said they were on scene in two minutes after getting the call.
The fire was discovered by Saranac Lake Village Police Officers Travis Labar and Aaron Sharlow while on patrol.
No injuries were reported, and the two store cats at Aubuchon Hardware, Lloyd and Harry, were rescued safely.
COLD WEATHER
The temperature was only 15 degrees and sheets of ice formed on the roadway and area around the shopping plaza where the businesses are located. Broadway/Route 86 toward Adirondack Medical Center was closed, and the detour was on Bloomingdale Avenue and Trudeau Road.
Aerial trucks from Saranac Lake, Malone, Tupper Lake, Lake Placid and Plattsburgh District 3 departments were used to fight the flames from above.
Aid also came from Keene, Wilmington, Chateaugay, Hogansburg, Pauls Smith-Gabriels, Bloomingdale, Upper Jay, Bombay, Westville, and Bangor fire companies, among others. Saranac Lake Rescue Squad was on standby at the scene.
Fire investigators were at the site Wednesday morning to determine the cause.
THANKS TO ALL
Many Saranac Lake residents took to social media to praise the quick efforts of firefighters.
“We are so lucky to have such a dedicated crew of first responders,” Cherrie Sayles wrote.
“One million thanks to all and so sorry this happened.”
