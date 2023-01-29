Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Variably cloudy with snow showers. High 33F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Light snow in the evening will yield to a mostly cloudy sky overnight. Low 14F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.