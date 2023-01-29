SARANAC LAKE — “Doonesbury” cartoonist Garry Trudeau has released his poster design for the 2023 Saranac Lake Winter Carnival.
Using the Winter Carnival’s designated theme, “Roman around Carnival,” Trudeau’s illustration shows Doonesbury character “BD” combining a Centurion’s full battle armor with a bear’s head hoodie.
Trudeau, who was raised in Saranac Lake, has created the Winter Carnival poster design since 2012 to benefit the Saranac Lake Winter Carnival.
SIGNED POSTS
Trudeau signed 100 posters which cost $75 each including tax.
There is an additional cost for shipping if local pick-up is not possible. Signed posters are available to purchase by contacting Cheryl Joyce via email at wcpostersales@gmail.com or by phone or text at 518-524-2731.
Those who have purchased signed posters last year should contact Joyce to continue the numbered series. Unclaimed numbered posters will be made available to the public on a first come, first served basis. Contact Joyce to be placed on the waiting list.
A raffle will be held for signed poster #1. Sales are limited to 100 raffle tickets at a cost of $5 each. Tickets are available from Joyce from now until the end of Carnival, on Feb. 12, at which point the winning ticket will be drawn and the winner notified.
UNSIGNED POSTERS
Unsigned posters are for sale at Ampersound, 52 Main St., payment is by cash only. Unsigned posters can also be purchased during carnival at the Winter Carnival History Hut located near the Ice Palace and at the Saranac Lake Area Chamber of Commerce. The cost for an unsigned poster is $20 including tax.
PREVIOUS YEAR POSTERS
In addition to current year posters, some prior year unsigned posters are still available for $10.
Posters for years 2012 and 2017 are completely sold out. To purchase a poster by mail, contact Joyce. There is an additional cost for shipping.
For more information, visit the Saranac Lake Winter Carnival website at www.saranaclakewintercarnival.info. The 2023 Winter Carnival will take place Feb. 3 -12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.