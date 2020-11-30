SARANAC — A high school teacher in the Saranac Central School district has tested positive for COVID-19.
District Superintendent Javier Perez made the announcement via a post on the Saranac High School Facebook page Monday evening.
"This teacher was last in school on Friday November 20th," Perez wrote.
"It is believed that this teacher was infected by another COVID-19 positive person outside of school. The teacher will be quarantining as instructed by the health department."
There will be no change to the school schedule at this time, Perez said, with all classes to resume as planned.
