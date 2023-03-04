QUEENSBURY — The Saranac boys hockey team won a high school Division II quarterfinal match against host Queensbury 3 to 1 Saturday night.
The Chiefs will now play Section I's Pelham in the state semi-finals next weekend in Buffalo.
Pelham made way their way to the semi-finals by defeating Beekmantown 5 to 2 in Brewster Saturday afternoon.
The loss ends the Eagles season with a 19-2-2 record.
More will be added to this story later.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.