QUEENSBURY — The Saranac boys hockey team won a high school Division II quarterfinal match against host Queensbury 3 to 1 Saturday night.

The Chiefs will now play Section I's Pelham in the state semi-finals next weekend in Buffalo.

Pelham made way their way to the semi-finals by defeating Beekmantown 5 to 2 in Brewster Saturday afternoon.

The loss ends the Eagles season with a 19-2-2 record.

More will be added to this story later.

