Salvation Army needs help to 'Rescue Christmas'

PLATTSBURGH – Foot traffic is definitely up at The Salvation Army of Plattsburgh.
“It was March 20, something like that, when we actually shut down, ” Maj. Robin Holmes Hager said.
"The 13th was the last day we were in-person Soup Kitchen, then after that we started doing a drive-through food line.”
Since April, the Salvation Army has served 493 families, which were never helped before.
“That's 1,420 people,” she said.
“And that's huge for us. It's interesting because we always have just enough. Someone shows up late, and we can find something to give them.”
#RESCUE CHRISTMAS
The uptick correlates to an early start for The Salvation Army's appeal to rescue Christmas for the first time in 130 years.
The funds raised through the organization’s iconic red kettles are at risk this year due to COVID-19 while requests for services are at an all-time high, according to a press release.
Based on the increase in services already provided in response to the pandemic, the organization could serve up to 155 percent more people nationwide in 2020 with Christmas assistance, including putting food on the table, paying bills, providing shelter and helping place gifts under the tree.
Throughout the Empire State Division of The Salvation Army, 4.3 million meals were served in 2019.
Since COVID-19 hit, the division has already served 5.4 million meals in just six months.
At the same time, due to the closing of retail stores, consumers carrying less cash and coins, and the decline in foot traffic, The Salvation Army could see up to a 50 percent decrease in funds raised nationally through the red kettles, which would limit their capability to provide services for the most vulnerable, according to a press release.
To put this in perspective, last year $3.8 million was raised across the division through about 2,000 red kettles.
“We know that this year, the need for financial support is greater than ever before," Maj. Ivan Rock, State Commander for Empire State Division, said.
"We need your help to ensure Christmas is bright for those who need it most. We will continue to redefine what it means to Do the Most Good during these unprecedented times and we hope you will join us in rescuing Christmas for our most vulnerable friends and neighbors across New York State."
The Empire State Division of The Salvation Army covers 48 counties in upstate New York and one city in Pennsylvania (Sayre, Pa.).
Its annual Red Kettle Campaign in November and December helps 49 community centers and 166 volunteer driven service units raise funds that remain in each community to help those in need.
By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operation around the country.
THE PARTY IS OVER
"Operation Rescue Christmas is our fundraiser for the year," Hager said.
"It's what we live off of the rest of the year. Because our resources are so low, worse than normal, we are really relying on it. But at the same time, we are losing the ability to ring bells at some places. It's not that we can't ring bells, it's that we can't have more than one person at the time.
"We used to have groups. Those groups that would get together and take eight hours and stand together and what not. Those groups can still do it, but only person at a time can ring the bell."
Many regular groups, even family units, bristle at the restrictions.
"It's more fun when you're standing with other people," Hager said.
"Because of social distancing, our hands are tied. It's now our reality."
Elsewhere, Macy's and Bloomingdale are requiring bell ringers to wipe the kettle after each single donation.
“Here, we do sanitize the kettles at the start of each shift,” Hager said.
“Thank goodness we live in the North Country. Things freeze. Just being outdoors is a blessing in and of itself.”
The Salvation Army of Plattsburgh's goal this year is $80,000, an increase of $10,000 over last year.
LOCAL SPONSORS WANTED
The bell ringing will start on Nov. 13.
“We're looking for sponsors this year,” Hager said.
“We're trying to do some things differently this year where companies can have their banners hung saying 'this kettle is sponsored by Joe's Bar & Grill.' I'm using that as an example. They would pledge X-amount of dollars, and we will be mailing out to businesses in the very near future letters asking them to help us raise our kettle goal because the need is so much greater this year."
The Salvation Army of Plattsburgh receives 1,000 lbs. off locally-donated food daily and also makes some food purchases from the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York in Latham.
Takeout hot lunches are served every Monday, Wednesday and Friday starting at 11:30 a.m. until the food runs out.
“We have a tent out in front of our building, and people walk through that,” Hager said.
“At the same time, not only do they get the lunches, but we have meat that has been donated to us by Aldi's and Hannaford that we give out. We have produce, again, that we receive from Aldi's and Hannaford that we give out. We have bread and sweets that's been donated by Bimbo Bakery out of Peru."
TO DONATE
The Salvation Army annually helps more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships through a range of social services.
Safe and simple ways to help to Rescue Christmas:
Every donation provides help and hope to those in need, and all gifts stay within the community in which they are given.
For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org.
For more information go to: empire.salvationarmy.org
