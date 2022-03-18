PLATTSBURGH — Msgr. Dennis J. Duprey volunteered for ‘Saint Watch’ on St. Patrick’s Day.
The retired Catholic priest fact checked “St. Paddy Fact Check” by Charles Apple of the Spokesman-Review, a topical insert in Thursday’s edition of the Press-Republican and found something he disagreed with.
Apple writes: “Was Patrick really a saint? No. According to the Catholic Church, Patrick was never officially canonized. Which means he’s not officially a ‘saint.’”
“St. Patrick is certainly an official saint of the Church,” Duprey said.
“He’s just what they call a Pre-Congregation Saint before they set up the Congregation of Saints. They were done by bishops prior to that. As many, many saints were, everybody from our Blessed Mother to St. Joseph to St. Peter, all the Apostles, everybody, the early church. All of those saints are official. They were before the Congregation of Saints was set up.”
Prior to the Congregation of Saints, local areas declared saints under the auspices of a bishop.
“They also did it in relation to Rome,” Duprey said.
“But, it was a very informal process. The formal process began sometime, I think, in the 1100s and got formalized in the 1500s. That Congregation reviews saints from all over the world and has the process of miracles and stuff like that.
“Many of the early saints were martyrs or what they call confessors like St. Patrick was and St. Augustine in Peru. All those saints are before the Congregation, before the process was set up.”
Confessors are one category, and martyrs are another category.
“Confessors are people who gave witness, confession to the faith and did a lot of things, particularly missionary type people like St. Patrick,” he said.
“They also wrote like the Confessions of St. Patrick, the Confessions of St. Augustine. They aren’t personal confessions of sin, although that might be in there, what they did wrong in their life. It’s more like an autobiography in that and also their testimony to Christ.”
If St. Patrick is not a saint ...
“Otherwise, our Blessed Mother is not a saint, all the churches in Plattsburgh are not saints,” Duprey said.
“St. Augustine where I live right now is not a saint. St. Dennis who I’m named after is not a saint. It’s just too many. We are talking about at least the first five centuries of the Church would not be listed as saints under that system.”
SKY BLUE NOT GREEN
Apple wrote: “Why was St. Patrick so fond of green? St. Patrick’s choice of color wasn’t green. It was a light shade of sky blue. Green didn’t become a symbol of Ireland until the Irish Rebellion of 1798 – British soldiers wore red, so the Irish wore green to stand out.”
“I’m wearing green, but I’m going to be looking for the blue if I can,” Duprey said.
“You think it’s green, but St. Patrick frequently himself preferred blue. But also in addition to that, it’s things like the Mass for St. Patrick is always white because it’s the celebration of Easter, people who gave confession to Christ.”
For martyr’s, the Mass color is red.
“For blood flowing,” Duprey said.
“But usually, it’s white for a saint. But if you’re a martyr you get red. You can get gold, but gold is just an uptick of white. It’s considered a white color like an Easter color. Particularly, High Holy Days are gold. Green for us in the Church is a sign of hope, and that’s the ordinary time in the Church.”
Colors can always get changed.
“Their significance changes with culture and stuff like that,” he said.
“It’s just very interesting to see how even they associate Guinness with St. Patrick. They were quite correct. St. Patrick’s Day was a minor holiday, even in Ireland for many years, and that’s because St. Patrick is not considered a frontline saint, which is interesting. I’m not pushing that by the way. But he’s big over here where Irish people populate, and rightfully so because of the kind of joy he brings to people’s lives. There is no argument about that.”
This week has two feast days, the St. Patrick on March 17 and St. Joseph on March 19.
“St. Joseph is the much more important saint than St. Patrick,” Duprey said.
“You would never know that the way we celebrate. It’s taken on a lot of secular points of view and a lot of cultural things that have nothing to do with the saint himself, the same thing, the Good Lord help us, with St. Valentine. He really went into the tubes. Once they grab it with a secular thing and Hallmark grabs a hold of it, you don’t know where you’re going to end up.
ORIGIN STORY
There’s a lot of historical dispute about the origin of the “Apostle of Ireland.”
“We know that he was Roman,” Duprey said.
“But we also know that the Romans extended all the way up into Britain or England. There was a wall developed there, and he was south of that. If he was born in Wales... They don’t say Britain. There was no such thing as Britain at the time.”
The geographic region is called Wales today.
“That is a prevailing opinion, but it is not the only or acceptable historical position,” he said.
“Many would say because of the Celtic influence in Brittany, in the province of France, Normandy and Brittany, up near England, that he was born there.”
This is substantiated by numerous references in the Confession of St. Patrick.
“Many references talk about towns that have a very similar connection to those in Brittany, which had a very similar layout as what you would expect to see in the Confession of St. Patrick,” Duprey said.
“I was taught that back in the 1960s in Belgium. Our history professor went on about that kind of thing, too. He says, it’s not clear and it probably will never be clear.”
St. Anthony of Padua, born Fernando Martins de Bulhões in Lisbon, Portugal, is celebrated by Italians on his feast day, June 13.
“But, he’s not from Italy,” Duprey said.
“He’s the patron saint of lost and found objects. People are always praying to him for things that were lost. Many people, especially the Italians, think he’s Italian because he was Bishop of Padua.”
INTERESTING INTERSECTIONS
Duprey is fascinated by the swirl of religion, culture and history over time.
“People get things a little mixed up,” he said.
“It doesn’t make a whole lot of difference. I was concerned about the response on saints because it just began with ‘Is St. Patrick a saint?’ It starts with no, and the answer is yes.
“That was on its face incorrect because the Church I think is the only institution that actually talks abut naming saints. So, it has set up it criteria over the centuries, and those should be respected because that’s the only reference we have.”
“FOUR FIELDS’
Why people wear green on St. Patrick’s Day is attribute to Ireland.
“There’s an awful lot of green in Ireland,” Duprey said.
“It is true that the immigrant population came to the United States and elsewhere, but particularly to the United States for us in northern New York through Canada. That’s where our Irish mostly came from. They immigrated there. They long for all the green of Ireland.”
Irish musician Tommy Makem penned the folk song, “Four Green Fields” in 1967.
“It’s about Ireland singing about her four provinces (Ulster, Munster, Leinster, and Connaught) , and one of them (Ulster) is held in bondage,” Duprey said.
“That’s Northern Ireland today. They even still sing it that way because it’s held in bondage because it’s divided from the whole Irish island”
The song’s persona, an old lady, is Ireland, who rails against British colonization.
“She talks about her four green fields, which are her four sons,” he said.
“Each one of them had sons that were stronger than their fathers. Each one of their blood flowed into the green fields, so that Ireland could be free.”
Duprey said it’s a ballad of patriotism.
“It has nothing to do with the Church,” he said.
“I’m partially Irish, even though I have a French name.”
