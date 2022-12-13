AKWESASNE — The Saint Regis Mohawk Health Services continues its commitment towards providing exceptional healthcare for the Akwesasne community at its main facility and the Diabetes Center for Excellence.
Its efforts were recently boosted with the addition of three Family Nurse Practitioners (FNP): Stephanie Leffler, Samantha Caza, and Derek Reynolds.
DEREK REYNOLDS
Health Services welcomed Reynolds to its staff as a Family Nurse Practitioner. With a master’s of science in nursing (MSN) Degree, Reynolds joined the Diabetes Center having worked as an FNP for the Alice Hyde Medical Center and the U.S. Army Reserves in Malone.
He also served as a Stress Lab supervisor, Intensive Care Unit nurse, and an Operating Room nurse.
Reynolds received his MSN Degree from SUNY Institute of Technology in Utica and his bachelor of science in nursing degree at SUNY Plattsburgh.
He also earned an associate’s degree in nursing at North Country Community College and became a Licensed Practical Nurse at SUNY Canton.
SAMANTHA CAZA
Samantha Caza joined Health Services’ main campus with 16 years of experience as a Registered Nurse, which includes the recent attainment of her master’s degree in March of 2022.
With the completion of her master’s degree, she was able to take her Family Nurse Practitioner exam and successfully become a NYS-licensed Family Nurse Practitioner.
She recently served as an Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse for the Canton-Potsdam Hospital in Potsdam.
She was also the hospital’s Nursing Supervisor; as well as Registered Nurse in the areas of obstetrician, surgical, and rehabilitation.
Caza brings prior experience with the Akwesasne community from her internship as a Student Family Nurse Practitioner for Saint Regis Mohawk Health Services.
As a student FNP, she worked with clients in all stages of their life in providing disease education and care; which included physical assessments, diagnosis, and treatment.
STEPHANIE LEFFLER
Overseen by Health Services, the Diabetes Center for Excellence welcomed Stephanie Leffler as its newest Family Nurse Practitioner. With prior experience as an FNP in Adult Primary Care and time as an Advanced Practice Provider Leader at Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone; Leffler specializes in the provision of primary care services for patients in the adult stage of their life.
Leffler continues to serve as a Clinical Faculty member at the Frontier School of Midwifery and Family Nursing in Hyden, Kentucky and is a certified yoga instructor.
She served as Clinical Instructor of Nursing at SUNY Plattsburgh and is a member of the New York State Nurse Practitioners Association and the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.
“The Diabetes Center for Excellence is committed to providing the very best diabetes care and prevention services to our clients,” Kim McElwain, assistant director Saint Regis Mohawk Health Services, said.
“We are pleased that the knowledge and expertise of the additional Family Nurse Practitioners will enhance the services that clients have come to enjoy through Health Services.”
Caza and Reynolds will provide adult primary care at Health Services’ main campus located at 404 State Route 37 and can be reached at (518) 358-3141 during the weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., while Leffler offers diabetes care at the Diabetes Center for Excellence located at 66 Margaret Terrance Memorial Way and can be reached at (518) 358-9667.
