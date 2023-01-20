AKWESASNE — The Saint Regis Mohawk Health Services recently announced that Dr. Terrianne Yanulavich has been named as its new Mental Health Director.
Yanulavich helps fill a position that was vacated by the retirement of Christine Venery following 26 years with Health Services.
“Mental health is in a state of crisis — in Akwesasne and nationally,” stated Health Services Director Michael Cook. Cook added, “To help our clients cope with and overcome their mental health crisis, we are fortunate to be joined by Dr. Terrianne Yanulavich, who brings years of experience providing personal therapeutic treatments and counseling services.”
Yanulavich received her Doctoral Degree in Psychology from Harvard Medical School in 2009 and her license to practice mental health from the University of the State of New York Education Department in 2005. Since that time, she has provided specialized counseling services to both youth and adults experiencing psychological trauma.
For the past decade, Yanulavich has provided behavioral health urgent care in a variety of capacities for Citizens Advocates. She served as the Crisis and Stabilization Center Manager in their Malone Outpatient Clinic, as well as provided supervision of their Mental Health Clinician Team that included 30 trained clinicians and support staff.
Yanulavich’s professional experience also included work with the Clinton County Department of Social Services as a Senior Mental Health Clinician; which entailed assessments, evaluations, and counseling services for adults and youth. She also worked for more than a decade offering training and consultation to mental health coordinators through the Joint Council for Economic Opportunity for Clinton, Essex, and Franklin Counties.
Yanulavich possesses specialized certifications as a rape crisis counselor and a sex offender risk assessor, as well as received certification in eye movement desensitization and reprocessing therapy that helps alleviate the distress associated with traumatic memories.
She is a Clinical Associate Member of the National Alliance for the Treatment of Sexual Offenders, the American Counseling Association, the New York State Mental Health Counselors Association, and the National Association of Professional Women.
For more information or to schedule an appointment with Yanulavich, please contact Saint Regis Mohawk Health Services’ Mental Health — Kanikonri:iohne “Good Mind Counseling Center’ at (518) 358-3145.
