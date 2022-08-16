AKWESASNE — The Saint Regis Mohawk Health Services reported an overall vaccination rate of 69%, which is an increase of 0.6% since its last report on July 11th. The updated vaccination rate reflects individuals who have received the initial two-shot series of the COVID-19 Vaccine, as well as the addition of 400 children between the ages 6 months to 4-years old.
The largest increase in vaccinations during the past month took place among the 12 to 15-year-old age group, which increased by 6.6%. This age group saw an additional 29 teenagers receive their first dose and the same number receive their second dose. They are now eligible to receive their first booster shot four months after getting their initial two-shot series.
The second largest increase occurred with the 16 to 17-year-old age group, which saw an increase of 3.4%. The increase helped this age group to surpass the 90% vaccination rate — at 90.8%. It represents an additional six individuals receiving their first dose, seven receiving their second dose, and four getting their first booster.
The Health Services extends its warmest congratulations on their accomplishment and kindly remind them to complete their booster series for the upcoming school year.
The additional age groups saw slight increases of 0.6% for 5 to 11-year olds; 0.1% for community members over the age of 18 years; and .01% for toddlers between the age of 6 months to 4 years old, who became eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in June 2022.
Health Services is continuing to make the COVID-19 vaccines available at its weekly vaccination clinic being held on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at its main campus located at 404 State Route 37. Individuals may also call to schedule an appointment by calling (518) 358-3142. Individuals are reminded that a mask must be worn inside the tribal clinic.
The initial two-shot series of a COVID-19 vaccine is available for children as young as 6-months, while the first booster is available for ages 5 years and older.
The second booster is currently available for individuals who are:
• 50-years or older and those who have a moderate or severely immunocompromised condition and received their first booster at least 4 months ago;
• 12 years or older, with a moderate or severely immunocompromised condition, and received their first booster at least 4 months ago; or
• 18 years or older and received two doses of Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine at least 4 months ago.
If you are unsure when to receive the Second Booster or have questions about vaccinations, please reach out to your healthcare provider. You may contact Health Services at (518) 358-3141 or 3142.
