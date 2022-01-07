PLATTSBURGH — Molly Ryan sees her move into the roles of County of Clinton Industrial Development Agency executive director and county director of economic development as a seamless transition from her prior public service work.
“Economic development, real estate, government, private sector — all of these I think go hand in hand and, at the end of the day, it’s really about working to better our community and the North Country region as a whole, which is something I have always held very near and dear to my heart,” she told the Press-Republican.
REGIONAL KNOWLEDGE
Ryan, who started Monday, comes to the IDA after five years as chief of staff to State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake), during which she focused on rural health, infrastructure and the local environment, according to a press release.
Prior to her work in state
government, she was constituent liaison for former Congressman Bill Owens and worked as community outreach manager and manager of volunteer services at the University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital.
Ryan is a lifelong Clinton County resident and a graduate of St. Lawrence University. She lives in Rouses point with her husband and two children.
“Having been born and raised in the region, having even gone to school in the North Country region, it’s an exciting opportunity to really help build upon what I have seen as huge successes and transitions for the Clinton County area,” she said.
Trent Trahan, who chairs the IDA/Clinton County Capital Resource Corporation’s board of directors, said in a statement that the board was excited to welcome Ryan.
“Molly’s regional knowledge coupled with her experience in the private and public sector have given her a solid foundation to carry out the role of executive director for the CCIDA,” he added.
WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT
Ryan, whose salary is $75,303, views the IDA as a leader and partner in bringing new businesses to the region and helping facilitate the success of current businesses.
Workforce development is a huge issue, she said, pointing to her prior role in Jones’ office through which she has communicated with leaders in that realm like North Country Workforce Development Board Executive Director Sylvie Nelson, North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas and Workforce Development Institute North Country Regional Director Greg Hart.
“We have some amazing things going on here at the county level, and particularly in the Plattsburgh Airport region, there’s so many opportunities,” Ryan said.
“Working with our partners there and bringing in new relationships and helping build upon that and helping make sure we’ve got a good workforce behind that is really going to be key to what we do here.”
BIG THINGS COMING
Though she was not at liberty to discuss them, Ryan said there are big things on the horizon for Clinton County.
“I think the county and the region as a whole is in a really good position to thrive and succeed,” Ryan said. “We’ve got all the resources here that are perfect for a business climate, and I’m looking forward to some of the big success stories that are going to be coming to us shortly, and we’ve had a bunch over the last couple years.”
While the COVID-19 pandemic has changed many things, the commitment to making sure the county is bringing businesses and jobs to the region has remained steadfast, Ryan said.
She noted that infrastructure is a huge part of that, and the pandemic showed the importance of things like transportation and reliable broadband.
“With the relationships that I have with our state partners, I know that they are committed to making sure that we have that here,” Ryan said.
“Most of this job is about having those relationships and making sure that we can all work together to provide the services that the residents of the North Country need.”
COMMUNICATION
In recent years, the IDA has been the target of public sentiment against certain projects, like Prime Plattsburgh LLC’s development of the Durkee Street lot into a multi-story, mixed-use building.
Ryan believes communication is key to any controversial issue, and wants residents, business leaders and anyone else at the table to know she is there to listen and work through their concerns.
“At the end of the day, I have lived here my entire life, my family is here, I want to do what’s right for our region,” she said, adding that she believes everyone wants that.
“I will work together with all parties at the table to make sure that their voices are heard and that we come out with a solution that is good for everybody.”
‘CHOSEN WELL’
Clinton County Legislature Chair Mark Henry (R-Area 3) said he has worked with Ryan for the last two decades, first in real estate and later in her various roles in public service.
“I have always been impressed with not only her professionalism, but her continued foresight in resolving issues and creating solutions,” he said in a statement. “This job is about the ability to build relationships and Molly’s passion for her community, accompanied by her congenial character, make her a perfect fit for this role.”
“Molly Ryan’s enthusiasm, experience, and love for Clinton County will provide the spark that will ignite a fresh new approach for development in our area,” County Legislator and Economic Development Committee Chair Patty Waldron (D-Area 6) said.
North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas pointed to his organization’s prior work with Ryan while she was in Jones’ office, stating she will be a great partner on opportunities like further development at Plattsburgh International Airport, redevelopment of the former Clinton County Airport site and other projects.
“Clinton County and the IDA have chosen well. Onward and upward!”
