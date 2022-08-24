Ryan beats Molinaro in special election

ALBANY — Democrat Pat Ryan won a special election Tuesday night to replace Democrat Antonio Delgado, who became New York’s lieutenant governor.
Ryan defeated Republican Marc Molinaro in what is currently New York’s 19th Congressional District, according to an Associated Press report
In a race billed as a national bellwether election, Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan, a Democrat, was leading Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro by roughly 6,000 votes with 86.9% of the machine ballots counted at 11 p.m..
On a percentage basis, Ryan was ahead, 52.8% to 47.2% for Molinaro.
Ryan had a big lead in his home county and was also ahead in Rensselaer, Columbia and Otsego counties.. Molinaro was leading in Schoharie, Delaware, Montgomery, Greene, Dutchess, Broome and Sullivan counties.
The race has been billed as a test of a theory posited by some political prognosticators that national Republicans will benefit from a "red wave" in the mid-term elections. It could also open a window into whether voters are choosing candidates this year based on their positions on abortion protections.
A campaign ad featuring Ryan, the Ulster County executive, highlighted the fact he "fought for our families, fought for our freedom," while serving in the U.S. Army in Iraq.
Ryan then appears on the screen, stating: “And freedom includes a women’s right to choose. How can we be a free country if the government tries to control women’s bodies?”
Molinaro, the Dutchess County executive and the GOP nominee, had sought to make the election about what he argued are failed criminal justice policies, taxes and the state's sluggish business climate. He has strenuously argued the state's cashless bail law leaves the public vulnerable to potentially violent defendants because New York blocks judges from considering dangerousness in bail matters.
FILL DELGADO SEAT
The special election came about to fill the vacancy created when the former congressman, now Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, was tapped by Gov. Kathy Hochul to succeed former Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin after he was arrested on felony corruption charges.
Voting patterns in the district suggest GOP candidates hold a slight advantage, despite the fact the communities of Woodstock and Kingston are hotbeds of progressive activism, often with very different world views than their neighbors in nearby rural towns and hamlets. President Joe Biden came on top in the district in the 2020 presidential contest against then-incumbent President Donald Trump.
‘YOU ARE NOT NEW YORKERS’
In an 11th hour bid to stimulate the Democratic base on the eve of the election, Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, joined Ryan Monday night at a rally in Kingston, arguing Molinaro and Rep. Lee Zeldin, the GOP candidate for governor, should "jump on a bus" for Florida, claiming, "You are not New Yorkers."
Molinaro quickly registered his resentment, telling his Twitter followers his father had died in New York and contending the governor's statements were an "example of how arrogant Kathy Hochul, Pat Ryan and liberals have become."
Marist College pollster Lee Miringoff said the special election for the current 19th District presented a host of challenges for voters, falling as it did on the same day as primary elections for some state Senate seats as well as a primary for a seat representing the redrawn 19th District. The latter contest will determine who will get a two-year term beginning in January. Win or lose in the special election, Molinaro is the GOP nominee for the November election.
He will face either Jamie Cheney, a small business owner and farmer from Dutchess County, or Josh Riley, an Ithaca lawyer. They are the two Democrats who sought their party's nomination in Tuesday's primary.
What's more, Ryan, regardless of his fate in the special election, will be the Democratic nominee for the redrawn 18th congressional district.
SPECIAL ELECTION
New York has a closed primary system, but in the special election registered voters of all party affiliations as well as independents are allowed to vote, Miringoff noted,
"The independents could really be a wild card here," Miringoff said. "Some of them had to be surprised they could actually vote."
The fact the special election played out in the twilight of the summer season, with some voters returning from vacations and families busy getting children ready for fall classes, likely contributed to it escaping the attention of some people in the district, he said.
Three hours before the polls closed, state Conservative Party Chairman Gerard Kassar, a Molinaro supporter, said a foray into the congressional district left him optimistic that his candidate would emerge the victor.
Kassar said he spoke to a leader of an Orthodox Jewish community in Sullivan County, who apprised him members of the community provided a "bloc vote" for Molinaro, meaning they voted en masse for the Republican.
‘RISKY’ STRATEGY
Kassar said he is convinced Democrats banked on a risky strategy by focusing on the abortion issue. "They are attempting to push us back from what we know are the key issues — crime, inflation and the economy," he said. "But a win by Marcus Molinaro will throw them off their game, and they are the ones who made this game."
Caitlin Ogden, chairwoman of the Otsego County Democratic Committee, said her party's messaging on why the election mattered in the push to fortify abortion protections resonated with local voters.
"It's very much on the top of voters' minds even in a seemingly safe state like New York, at a time when you're hearing about women who are having their lives compromised, being forced to carry unviable pregnancies to term, risking their life or their fertility in the process. I would say that was a huge motivating factor for voters."
Anticipating that some voters would get confused by a special election falling on the same date as some primaries, Ogden said the Otsego Democrats "invested a lot of time and resources in voter education. And so we had a lot of volunteers out throughout both districts in Otsego County. at community events, at the county fairs, at every possible place that we could get volunteers out talking to people to explain how they would be voting."
Vincent Casale, a GOP campaign strategist from Cooperstown, said the results of the Molinaro-Ryan contest will be studied closely as a potential national bellwether race,
Casale added that he detected "a huge enthusiasm gap" on both sides as the two parties struggled to frame campaign messages that would click with voters.
