WESTPORT — A family fun and run day brought well over 100 celebrants out to Run for Love and garnered money for the Boquet Valley Community Fund (BVCF) organization designed to assist those going through hardships.
BVCF calls itself “a group of people dedicated to raising funds for people in our community experience illness or loss.”
STARTED WITH A FEW FRIENDS
This particular event was earmarked to support Jeremy Burns and his family. Burns was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer, which metastasized to his liver.
As Burns describes it, “In September of 2020, I as a husband and father of two young kiddos (4 & 5 at the time) this diagnosis cracked me wide open. It turns out, getting cracked wide open, both physically and emotionally, can teach you a thing or two. The experience of the last 18 months has been transformative. Two major surgeries and a whole lot of chemotherapy also changed me.”
According to one of the event’s organizers, Emma Gibbs, “A few friends have started a small group to raise money annually for families in the area impacted by illness or loss who are struggling financially. So far we have been able to raise $16,000 for Jeremy and his family.”
The day’s events included 1K and 5K run/walks, music, lawn games, face painting, and Zelda the Magical Unicorn, who graciously allowed herself to be petted and photographed by enthralled youngsters.
JEREMY BURNS
Jeremy’s recent third scan was clear, but he will need four more years of clear scans, “before my doctors and care team can really celebrate.”
To the BVCF organizers and community Jeremy said, “Camille (his wife) and I are moved to tears on a regular basis. Your thoughtfulness, generosity and support makes our hearts swell. Our palindromic goal of $8,008, which seemed lofty to us, has been soundly passed and many debts have been paid. Thank you.”
For more information contact Emma Gibbs at: emzdoodle@gmail.com
Email Alvin Reiner at: rondackrambler@gmail.com
