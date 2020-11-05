REDFORD – Nines pepper Roy Hurd's sphere.
He was born on Nov. 9, and this year he turns 69.
He graduated from high school in 1969, and his Redford address on Priest Road adds up to 9.
As of this writing, he releases his 19th studio album, “The Voice of These Mountains.”
RETIRED PERFORMER
“I've retired from live performing because of the Parkinson's,” Roy said.
“The unpredictability of the symptoms, you never know when they are going to show up, especially the ones that affect the fine motor skills in my hands and at some point it also affects the strength of my singing voice.
“It's unnerving to book something and not know what shape I'm going to be in.”
He is upbeat when he talks to others about his physical challenges.
“I say the good news is after eight years, I'm still in Stage 1,” Roy said.
“I'm still recording and still writing. With diet, exercise and medication working, I'm doing really well. Not everybody knows that I have Parkinson's. I want to let them know, I'm still writing. I'm still recording. I'm still here.”
He is still hanging in there and trying to master the art of being his self.
“Somebody asked me once, 'Are you good at what you do?'” he said.
“I said, 'I'm the best Roy Hurd out there.'”
SPIRIT OF PLACE
His previous 18 recordings line the wall of his Hurd Songs Studio.
“I call it my wall of vanity,” Roy said.
“My sister, Star, she calls it my wall of accomplishments. I was a little skittish about titling it 'The Voice of These Mountains.' I have been singing about these mountains for a long time.”
Caffe Lena billed him as “Roy Hurd, The Voice of the Adirondacks” on an engagement poster.
“Which I thought was a very high honor,” he said.
“Caffe Lena is top of the hill here in this whole area, in the country, for sure. It's the oldest coffeehouse in the country, you know. I was honored that they said that.”
In his liner notes, he writes:
“I had this vision of my grandsons and I sitting in the dark, here on our family land, doing a listening ceremony. Being quiet with our bodies, hearts and minds, and really listening to the sounds of the natural world.
Listening is one of the best ways to develop a strong connection, and a deep meaningful relationship with any beautiful thing, be that human, element, animal or bird.
Listening is spiritual.”
“And inviting Dan Berggren and Peggy Lynn and Celia Evans and people that I really love, their voices of the Adirondacks,” he said.
“I felt pretty good about that. It was a hard decision to call it that, but I'm excited about it.”
TEN TRACKS
His project is like a super comfy and warm blanket, where one feels safe to contemplate a mad world or specific mad people.
Track 1, “Some Crazy” explores his lifelong connection with his specific slice of the Adirondacks, his nephew, Tully Kennedy's close encounter onstage at the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting; and life choices.
“This land that I live on, I was raised on this land,” Roy said.
“The Adirondacks have been such an inspiration to me my whole career since I started writing songs when I was 16. I have been writing songs now for 53 years.”
The song's first stanza is:
“Blue moth on the window black dog on a rug
I can hear that midnight whippoorwill singing songs of love
Sky is clear stars are bright full moon shining down
It’s a perfect night with perfect light to go out walkin round”
“I finally built my little house here,” Roy said.
“My daughter said, 'Dad, it took you 40 years to realize this dream. I love my little house. I feel it's a very sheltered home on this land, and it's always been my fallback and my safety net.”
The song's chorus:
Dreams of the heart are well worth chasin
Love and beauty inspire explanation
These days that world out there can be so inhumane
Some crazy just can’t be explained
“It comes down to these crazy times we are living in,” Roy said.
“It's politics and people being so angry and separating ourselves. I think politics puts people against people on some level. It polarizes us. I'm an advocate for keeping an open, loving heart as much as we possibly can. I was told once if we listened to people's story we can't dislike them as much or not have tolerance for them once we hear their story.”
MOHAWK MUSES
Track 2, “Bear Turtle and Wolf (May It All Come To Be)” is a prayer song based on traditional Mohawk spirituality and three Mohawk Elders who influenced him.
In his liner notes, Roy writes:
“The Bear verse is for my friend, Bear Clan author and Mohawk spiritual leader, Tom Porter. I call Tommy the Dali Lama of Native American people. I have never, in my life time, met anyone who lives the dream of peace more than Tom Porter.
“The Turtle verse is for my friend, Turtle Clan artist and educator, John Fadden. When you look at John’s paintings and drawings you look directly in to the heart of Mohawk culture. His powerful works are displayed in countless books and illustrations all over the world.
“The Wolf verse is for my friend, the late Wolf Clan educator, Jake Swamp. Jake traveled nationally and internationally planting white pine trees, (The tree of peace), and sharing his traditional cultural message wherever he traveled.
Each of these great men dedicated, and continue to dedicate their lives to breaking down the stereotypes and untruths that so often surround Native people. They are an inspiration and the shining stars of their people.
Track 2, “Frozen Teardrops” is a was inspired by a friend going through a relationship break up.
“I was going to have Mark Elliott, my friend who does all my harmonies for me, sing harmony on it, but then I decided to go with my friend Celia Evans because having a woman's voice on that song, she really puts the female vulnerability in that song,” Roy said.
FAN FAVS
Track 4, “Mountain Girl” is a rhythmic toast to dancing mountain women with tough exteriors and big-heart interiors.
“That's an older song of mine,” he said.
“I never have recorded that. It's my first time recording it.”
Track 5, “Just Around the Bend,” was co-written with Jonathan Cross when they were down in Nashville.
It's a story song with a twist.
“Nashville is big on co-writing,” Roy said.
“I gathered a group of co-writing friends that I liked to write with. Jonathan was one of them. We were friends up here. He used to be a contractor up here. I love his voice and his artistry and his songwriting.”
In the song, Cross wanted to kill off the protagonist.
“I said, 'Come on man, let's not kill everybody here,'” Roy said.
“Co-writing is interesting because you got to give something away. You haven't got complete control.”
Cross recorded his vocals in Elliott's Cub Creek Sound Studio.
Track 6, “The Only One Kissin',” explores the realization of a partner's lost passion for them.
“I don't think I ever heard anybody write about that,” he said.
FROM THE VAULT
Track 7, “Highway Roller,” is another one of his unrecorded classics.
“That's older than 'Mountain Girl,'” he said.
“I've always loved the song. Just before I decided to do the project, I finally brought it back to life and played it with Tim (Hartnett) and Skip Smithson when we did our trio thing different places.”
Track 8, “When Love Burst In To Flame,” was a beautiful ballad penned during Roy's decade in Nashville.
“I'm always surprised at how some of those songs just never got recorded,” he said.
“I'm just amazed. That is not a vanity thing. That's a good song.”
ODE TO TIM
Track 9, “Above And Beyond (Tim's Song)” is a poignant, beautiful tribute to the late Hartnett, a fellow musician and great friend.
They met when Roy was in a trio, Home Comfort, and regularly gigged in a Route 3 bar.
“I wrote it just before Tim passed,” Roy said.
“I played it for him, and he really loved it. He asked me if I would play it at his Celebration for Life ceremony. That will happen some time in some future, I hope. It may be awhile though because of this whole COVID deal.”
Roy was Hartnett's musical hero.
“Tim Hartnett is my hero,” he said.
“He was just the nicest guy. Everybody loved him. Having a friend like Tim is proof that God loves me. That's for sure.”
People ask him if he really misses Tim.
“I do, but I said this to his family, when you take someone so far inside your heart, that's where they live,” Roy said.
“I don't miss Tim in the way that would miss someone that passed on that I was friends with. For some reason, Tim still lives in my heart.”
ADIRONDACK SOUNDS
Guest artists rounding out the project include Jim Schacker (lead acoustic guitar), Hartnett (bass guitar), John Kirk (fiddle), Smithson (mandolin), Bob Newton (snare and conga), Elliott (harmony vocals), Cross (vocals), Berggren (harmony vocals) and Peggy Lynn (harmony vocals).
Track 10, “The Voice of These Mountains,” features Evans, Begging and Lynn.
In his notes, Roy writes:
“I thought about all the natural world voices of the Adirondacks, the birds, the wind in the trees, the rain, the water….. Then I thought of my favorite human voices of the Adirondacks. Friends who like me, write and sing songs of their love for these mountains. So I invited a few of them to sing on this song with me.
Fans and newcomers will be able to download the album or singles at www.royhurd.com
“I'm releasing it on my website,” Roy said.
“I will do a Facebook announcement.”
