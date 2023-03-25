WHALLONSBURG — For the past five years, Janet McFetridge and others have greeted individuals and families at the Roxham Road border crossing in Champlain, providing comfort and essential items to those seeking a better life.
The crossing has become a flashpoint in the ongoing debate about illegal immigration in both Canada and the United States.
McFetridge presented accounts of her experiences at the crossing during a recent presentation held at the Whallonsburgh Grange Hall.
Titled “The Back Door,” the event was presented by Plattsburgh Cares board member Janet McFetridge, photographer Paula Allen and pianist Adrian Carr.
‘THE COUNTRY CARES WHAT HAPPENS TO THEM’
“I want these people to know that the last American they meet before leaving the country cares what happens to them,” McFetridge said of her experience at the crossing.
Allen is renowned for her sensitive photography over several decades while documenting the plight of others in foreign lands such as Kosovo, Cuba, and Ireland, as well as domestically in Appalachia and New Orleans.
ARRAY OF EMOTIONS
Grammy-nominated pianist and composer Carr added a musical background to Allen’s insightful images.
McFetridge, who is at the crossing almost daily spoke of the hardships of those seeking asylum.
“They come to the border by bus, vans, taxis, and on foot. They are in different levels of confusion, apprehension, a cloud of fear; a vast array of emotions.”
‘YOU DON’T NEED TO CRY’
It was pointed out that the taxis charge as much as $90 a load from Plattsburgh.
At the border, asylum seekers from Central America, Africa and the Middle East are greeted with rusting signage. One proclamation says, “STOP. It is illegal to cross the border here or at any other than a Port of Entry. You will be detained and arrested if you cross here.”
Though the seekers are arrested, the Canadian authorities generally assuage their fears.
“This is Canada. You don’t need to cry,” has been heard from over the border.
EMOTIONAL SCORE
The crossers are brought to shelters, generally large tents, where the constabulary starts the legal process. There are translators for many languages, while computer programs assist in lesser known tongues.
The winter is especially brutal and the volunteers do the best they can to provide coats, head gear, and gloves. Youngsters are given small stuffed animals which they clutch for comfort.
Carr’s original score on piano added an additional dimension to Allen’s poignant photos. The somber, and at times harsh, tones coincided with images of refugees dragging luggage through the snow-covered pathway, as well as uncertainty, and at times tears, etched on faces; though there were a few smiles of hope.
And then there were the children; An unaware toddler asleep on its mother’s shoulder, a youngster munching on her meal of Cheetos, another clutching her adopted teddy bear with her tiny fingers, and those with wide open innocent eyes that melt hearts.
No narration was given, as none was needed. The photos spoke for themselves.
PERPETUAL EMOTIONS
At the conclusion of the slide show, Allen added that the images were collected over a period of four years. She found the experience, “in perpetual emotion. There is no separation between us. We (the US) are not a welcoming country. Canada is more accepting. The refugees all want to work, and getting papers in Canada is easier.”
McFetridge analogized her efforts as, “A tiny cross stitch in the tapestry of life. Their stories create a quilt of humanity of fragile fabric; a single thread of hope. ” She has reiterated, “You are not alone,” over and over to the weary, and anxious travelers.
DISPATCHES FROM ROXHAM ROAD
Several emotional stories were shared by McFetridge:
One young man who identified himself as gay would have been beaten by police and possibly stoned to death in his former country.
“I told him he was now safe,” said McFetridge.
McFetridge gave a five-year-old child three stuffed animals as she noticed there were two infant seats in the vehicle. The child delivered the toys to the babies, patted their heads, and then gave McFetridge a big, “Gracias.” The children now had the toys to go along with the clothes on their backs.
MORE ALIKE THAN DIFFERENT
Through the internet, knowledge of the crossing has become known. A young couple from Syria called out, “Janet, we Syrians know who you are.”
A family from Yemen was about to cross when the father fell to his knees sobbing and had to be consoled before he could continue.
A 15-person van pulled up. Two little girls in new clothes sans outerwear stepped into the five degree weather. All McFetridge had in her vehicle were adult size jackets in which she quickly swaddled the youngsters.
Then there was an adorable five-year-old girl who professed an affinity for the color pink. McFetridge was able to accommodate her with matching gloves and a hat.
Not all are families. There have been young Russian men who do not wish to fight in Putin’s war.
“Day after day there are the elderly, and pregnant women, and precious children,” said McFetridge.
“We are more alike than different.”
UNDERGROUND RAILROAD
Tens of thousands have made it through the Roxham Road crossing which is more than the rest of the contiguous border with our northern neighbor. In many ways it is compared to the North Star Road which was part of the Underground Railroad that passed this way over 160 years ago.
Diana Wardell of Plattsburgh Cares served as the emcee of the event.
Plattsburgh Cares is a coalition working to assist immigrants and others in our community to achieve their goals safely and responsibly with compassion, justice and respect for all.
For additional information, to donate, and to provide needed clothing and small stuffed animals, go to: plattsburghcares.org.
The event was sponsored by Adirondack Friends of Refugees and Immigrants which had initially formed in 2016 in response to the Syrian refugee crisis. It is comprised of a diverse group of people who are discovering ways of supporting refugees in the North Country, and elsewhere.
