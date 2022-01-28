PLATTSBURGH — A water main break on Margaret Street Wednesday highlighted the need to replace outdated infrastructure in the City of Plattsburgh for Mayor Chris Rosenquest.
The main break at the corner of Court and Margaret streets serviced a limited number of addresses, including the Koffee Kat.
PRAISES PUBLIC WORKS
Rosenquest said it was older infrastructure fracturing when it became cold that was cause of the break.
On Wednesday, Rosenquest posted a video to Facebook showing water pouring from the sidewalk by City Hall Place, one of the results of the main break.
“We were able to dig it up and repair it,” Rosenquest said, adding that it took Department of Public Works employees about two hours to get it up and running again.
“Fundamentally, the city taxpayer should know they are getting their money’s worth out of that department. They work on a number of issues around the city, including emergency issues like this,” Rosenquest said of Public Works, noting that employees had to work through frigid weather.
“When it comes to working in inclement weather, sub-zero temperatures, trying to make sure everybody’s water is working when there is water shooting out from the sidewalk, those are the people that show up to do that work.”
NEED TO ADDRESS
But the main break on Wednesday highlighted an underlying issue with Margaret Steet, Rosenquest said.
“This is an indication of why we need to address Margaret Street. We had two businesses that were shut down because of this,” he said.
“This was like a side street. Imagine if the main line on Margaret Street had an issue, we would be talking about hundreds of residents and dozens of businesses that get shut down. This is part of the reason we are really looking to rebuild Margaret Street.”
MAKEOVER PLAN
Last September, a firm presented the City Common Council a plan for a Margaret Street makeover, which would address the aging infrastructure, some of which was constructed in 1903, while also introducing newer improvements for pedestrians.
Earlier this month, the project took a next step with the city conducting a public survey for their thoughts for the project, which would focus on replacing old infrastructure.
“Hopefully, the benefit of replacing it is that we can rebuild the street and the streetscape and create it to be more of a friendly environment for shops, businesses and residents and travelers that want to come downtown,” Rosenquest said.
PHASED APPROACH
Rosenquest said the city is eyeing a reconstruction schedule from 2023 to 2024 with a phased approach that he said would minimally affect businesses.
“In all of the meetings we have had with stakeholders and in public sessions we had on this project, we’ve made it clear we are partners with businesses,” he said.
“We’ve given businesses and residents a hot line directly to project coordinators to address any issues that may come up. We have a number of businesses and residents that are on the advisory committee to help guide this process.”
