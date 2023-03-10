PLATTSBURGH — City Mayor Chris Rosenquest was recently awarded the New England Educational Opportunity Association (NEOA) Achiever Award for his significant civic, community and professional contributions.
NEOA Achiever Awards are given to outstanding graduates of New England’s regional Educational Opportunity Programs, TRIO and other Educational Opportunity Programs alike.
The award recognizes those who strive toward the highest levels of personal and professional accomplishment, excel in their chosen field, devote time and energy to their community in a meaningful way and serve as role models for other low income, first-generation college students and students with disabilities.
“Educational opportunities provided through the family of NEOA programs continue to make a profound and significant impact on the lives of young people and families throughout the US,” Rosenquest said.
“Personally, my experience at Upward Bound and the support I received as a student instilled in me a passion for lifelong learning.”
The City of Plattsburgh has now congratulated Mayor Rosenquest on this recent award.
“To receive this Achiever Award is profound and humbling. With this award comes gratitude and confirms my responsibility to continue to dedicate my life to a higher purpose: A purpose that serves the greater good of our community and society,” the mayor said.
“This award is an acknowledgement to the education and community leaders who provide a loving, understanding, and compassionate environment for young people who, like me, struggled to find themselves in a critical time in our lives.”
