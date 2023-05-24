PLATTSBURGH — At the Annual Meeting of the New York State Conference of Mayors May 18, NYCOM membership unanimously elected City of Plattsburgh Mayor Christopher Rosenquest to serve as the organization’s Second Vice President for the coming year.
“I am honored to have been selected to serve as NYCOM’s Second Vice President,” Rosenquest said.
“Since I became mayor, I and the City of Plattsburgh have certainly benefited from all that NYCOM has to offer and I look forward to helping lead the organization in fulfilling its important mission of assisting New York’s cities and villages.”
NYCOM has been in existence since 1910.
The Conference of Mayors represents 575 cities and villages in New York state, ranging from the smallest village to the City of New York.
Also elected to serve as NYCOM officers through May 16, 2024 are:
- President: Mayor Kathy Sheehan, City of Albany
- First Vice President: Mayor RuthAnn Loveless, Village of Hamilton
- Treasurer: Mayor William Aiello, City of Olean
As Mayor of the City of Plattsburgh, Rosenquest has valuable experience delivering a multi-faceted set of public services, as well as being a host to SUNY Plattsburgh.
He also has a successful track record of forging partnerships with community organizations and undertaking critical infrastructure improvements throughout the City. Prior to being elected as mayor in 2020, he served for five years on the Clinton County Legislature.
“Local governments are central to the overall prosperity of our state and Mayor Rosenquest’s background, commitment to his city and experience as a small business owner will go a long way in our efforts to pursue our statewide agenda,” Peter A. Baynes, NYCOM executive director, said.
“Having him in this important leadership position will clearly strengthen our organization as we work to identify solutions to the issues that impact our communities.”
