PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh City Common Council will tonight discuss a floating $7.25 million Plattsburgh Boat Basin and Naked Turtle purchase — a deal Mayor Christopher Rosenquest expects to be a moneymaker.
He estimates the buy, for the entirety of the marina’s and restaurant’s assets, could rake in some $250,000 annually after operating costs, but said the purchase would go even further, bolstering the Lake City with 11.84 acres more of lakefront property.
“We don’t have to buy it, but somebody will,” Rosenquest said. “Somebody will buy it and I’d rather see the city not only look at the short term, but look at 20 years from now — what is the waterfront going to look like?
“Is the city going to be in control of it, or is it going to be another McDonald’s on the waterfront?”
‘CART BEFORE HORSE’
A resolution for the city to enter into an agreement for the property appeared on last week’s council meeting agenda, but was pulled before it was discussed that evening.
Though it referenced discussions between the city, Plattsburgh Boat Basin Inc. and Spiegel International Inc., it was the first time the public caught a glimpse of the developing deal.
Mayor Rosenquest asserted city councilors were informed of the possible purchase months ago, upon pulling them in for separate meetings, and said he kept them abreast of it in the time since.
Still Councilor Mike Kelly (D-Ward 2) felt last Thursday’s formal resolution to be “a complete surprise” and Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3), though in support of adding a solid revenue stream for the city, still had a range of unanswered questions, including the property’s cost benefit analysis.
“I admit it was a little cart before horse,” Rosenquest later told the Press-Republican. “I understand the concern and that’s why it was pulled.”
The item will reappear at tonight’s Finance and Community Development Committee meeting where councilors will vote for it to be added to next week’s regular meeting agenda.
MARINA FOR SALE
Local businessman Arthur “Sonny” Spiegel opened Plattsburgh Boat Basin in the early 1980s and the Naked Turtle some years later. His son, Matt, is active in the family business and, as evidenced by his title as the North Country Chamber of Commerce’s 2021 Businessperson of the Year, is also well-known throughout the local business community.
The Plattsburgh Boat Basin’s realty listing cites 91 slips, 75 moorings, a parts and service department and a ship store.
Real Estate Broker Neil Fesette, owner of Fesette Realty, is assisting the owners with the sale.
“They’ve been there for 25 years,” Fesette said. “Some people could say, ‘Why are they selling it?’ Well, they’re selling it because two of them are beyond retirement age, they’re in their 70s, and Matt has been at the (Naked) Turtle for 25 years.
“People just don’t keep things forever. All businesses eventually are sold.”
Fesette said the near 12 acres and its attached businesses were first put on the market in 2019, but noted the listing was taken down for some time during the COVID-19 pandemic before it was later reintroduced to the market.
ASSURANCES
The property is assessed at $1.7 million and the mayor says its waterfront acreages plus assets were listed for $8 million.
“The tax assessment on the property is not the value of the business,” Fesette explained. “It’s not like a house. There is a business operating on top of the property so you have real estate value and you have the business value; the total amount that somebody will pay for it is a combination of those two things.”
If the city determines to move forward, Mayor Rosenquest anticipated a months-long due diligence period, during which a third-party valuation, appraisal and inspection would all be performed, as well as a look at current operations.
At that point, if the city was unhappy with the fiscal outlook, he said it could take a step back.
“There are a lot of protections that the city has to ensure that it’s a good deal.”
RUNNING THE BUSINESS
He expected the city would use a 20-year-long bond at 2.5% interest for the purchase and noted the operations would be not only self-sustaining, but also revenue generating.
Early estimates, show the annual $250,000 profit after incorporated loan payments and operational costs, as well as an expected $49,000 loss in annual property tax revenues once the land was off the city’s tax rolls, Rosenquest said.
The city planned to hire out “making sure that management is done by a professional organization. So it’s done right and so we’re not adding long-term legacy costs, like healthcare benefits, pension, payroll,” he added.
SETTLEMENT
The mayor referenced other non-monetary benefits of the city taking on the property there, thinking the municipality could not only develop the site with the community and its harborside plans in mind, but, considering adjacent city-owned acreage, could store boats in other nearby areas there, freeing up some now blocked Lake Champlain views.
Plus a 2018 settlement with the Plattsburgh Boat Basin, which prevented the city from expanding its neighboring marina, would become a nonissue if the city owned both spots.
As it is, the Plattsburgh City Marina is not profitable and Rosenquest said the settlement was to blame. When the city set out to build in 2015, it planned several phases of development, but only achieved Phase 1 before the lawsuit squashed the others, he said.
“So automatically, there was no opportunity for the city to make money managing its own marina.”
In 2017, the New York State Financial Restructuring Board, in sifting through the city’s finances, reported the marina could be successful if expanded.
MEETING DETAILS
The mayor encouraged members of the public to attend and offer feedback at tonight’s committee meeting scheduled for 5 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall at 41 City Hall Place.
