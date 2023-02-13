ALBANY — City of Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest has been appointed to serve on the Executive Committee of the New York State Conference of Mayors and Municipal Officials (NYCOM).
Mayor Francis X. Murray of the Village of Rockville Centre, President of NYCOM, made the selection.
In announcing the appointment, Murray said, “Mayor Rosenquest has proven himself to be an innovative and effective local leader who is eager to address the challenges facing municipal governments in New York.”
“His energy and insights will be a tremendous asset to NYCOM as we represent our city and village members.”
Rosenquest was elected Mayor of the City of Plattsburgh in 2020, the first Black American to serve as the City’s mayor. He is a graduate of Clinton Community College, SUNY Plattsburgh and the University of Washington’s Foster School of Business.
Rosenquest previously served in the Clinton County Legislature from 2015 to 2020. He and his wife are proud local entrepreneurs and co-own Chapter One: Coffee & Tea in downtown Plattsburgh.
“NYCOM plays a very important role as the legislative advocate for cities and villages, and also guides elected and appointed officials in our efforts to best serve our residents,” Rosenquest said.
“The organization works diligently on our behalf and seeks input from its members about the most pressing issues we face. I am honored to be appointed to this position of leadership within NYCOM.”
