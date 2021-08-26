ELIZABETHTOWN – "A Woman’s View: Recognizing Artists in the Adirondacks” runs through October 2021 in the Rosenberg Gallery of the Adirondack History Museum.
"We had worked hard to open this art exhibit last year, but it was left largely unseen due to COVID closure and limited hours," Aurora McCaffery, executive director of the museum, said.
"Having such a well-attended and vivacious reception was a welcome and wonderful way to celebrate the often unseen and unrecognized work of women who live here and otherwise are inspired by the Adirondack Mountains."
More than 125 people attended a gala Aug. 6 celebration after the opening reception was postponed and the exhibit paused due to COVID.
The museum provided light fare and bar staples at tables placed outside and around the lobby.
“When I was asked to curate an exhibition of artists as a part of the museum’s year-long celebration of 100 years of Woman’s suffrage I wanted to show the excellence and diversity of artists in the Adirondacks,” artist Elena Borstein, curator, said.
“Though by no means a survey, this diverse group of artists, including an internationally known multi- media artist, a renowned fiber artist, a group of Feminist activists who have publicized woman artist’s issues all over the world; and three painters who have found inspiration in such varied places as Antarctica, Labrador, and Mexico as well as the Adirondack Mountains.
Featured artists are Borstein, Shirin Neshat, Cynthia Schira, Laura Von Rosk, Linda Fisher, and the Guerrilla Girls.
This project was supported in part by the Essex County Arts Council’s Cultural Assistance Program Grant with funding provided by Essex County.
SHIRIN NESHAT
Neshat is an Iranian visual artist who lives primarily in New York City and Westport. She is known for her work in film, video, and photography. Her artwork centers on the contrasts between Islam and the West, femininity and masculinity, public life and private life, antiquity and modernity, and bridging the the space between these subjects.
She collaborated with photographer Larry Barns for the works on display in this show.
Because basic human rights have been undermined in Iran, particularly since the Islamic revolution, Neshat gravitated toward making art that is concerned with tyranny, dictatorship, oppression and political injustice.
“Although I don’t consider myself an activist,” she says, “I believe my art – regardless of its nature – is an expression of protest, a cry for humanity.”
She has been recognized countless times for her work, winning the international award at the Venice Biennale in 1999 and the Best Director of the1999 Venice Film Festival. She was recently honored with a retrospective of her work at the Broad Museum in Los Angeles.
CYNTHIA SCHIRA
Schira is a fiber artist who uses a computerized loom to integrate painted and contemporary warps with tapestry techniques to weave her impressions.
This piece comes from a series called “Landscapes” from the 1990s. Schira has been exhibiting for over 40 years. Her work is represented in major collections including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, The Philadelphia Museum of Art, and the Smithsonian’s Renwick Gallery.
ELENA BORSTEIN
Borstein has long been inspired by architectural spaces.
In this recent series, “The Color of Architecture”, she pays homage to Mexican Architect, Luis Barragan. She uses appropriation and computer manipulation to recreate his spaces and give them new meaning as large, airbrush paintings. Borstein’s work is included in numerous major collections including the Museum of Modern Art, The Neuberger Museum, and the Newark Museum. She is the recipient of a Purchase Prize from the American Academy of Arts and Letters.
LAURA VON ROSK
Laura Von Rosk's small scale paintings depict experiences of specific places, as well as responses to other artworks including work form the Renaissance, Persian miniatures, and Indian Manuscript paintings. Von Rosk exhibits her work at the Carrie Haddid Gallery in Hudson, N.Y., where she currently has work on view.
She has also been in group exhibitions at the Hyde Collection in Glens Falls and the Schick Art Gallery at Skidmore College.
LINDA FISHER
Fisher has painted many iconic views of the Adirondacks as well as traveling to Labrador for her inspiration.
All of her paintings emerge from contrast between permanence and fragility.
“I chose wild places for their natural history and abstract qualities that I enhance through selection and composition, avoiding perspective, and exaggerating pattern and shape over form,” Fisher says.
“All these paintings were made after camping and spending time in these places, then working back home with memory and work photos.”
Fisher has shown her work at Atea Ring Gallery and the Keene Arts Center.
THE GUERRILLA GIRLS
The Guerrilla Girls are Feminist Activist artists: “We wear gorilla masks in public and use facts, humor, and outrageous visuals to expose gender and ethnic bias in politics, art, film, and popular culture.”
Part of this exhibit is an entryway to the gallery layered with graphic works from the Guerilla Girls, who assume the persona of female dead artists.
One Guerrilla Girl, Frida Kahlo, attended the opening wearing one of the group's signature primate masks.
"We have done hundreds of projects all over the world. We also do interventions and exhibitions at museums blasting them on their own walls for their bad behavior and discriminatory practices," the organization says of efforts to decry prejudice.
Their work has recently been exhibited at Tate Modern in London, Sao Paulo Museum, Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, and Art Basel in Hong Kong.
MUSEUM RECORD
The exhibit drew the largest attendance in the Adirondack History Museum's history.
“The people have been really excited about the show," Borstein said.
"People are dying to see art now. It's been such a long time since we've been away from it. You can't really get things online. You need to look at them and be with them. To see a painting in person, it's nothing else like it.
“So I think people were so happy when the Museum opened again to go back to it. It's really been so well received. The attendances has just been fabulous. I've been really happy, too.
"The artists have been waiting for a year with that work there. They have been really so patient, and now it's all really happening. I think they're feeling gratified. The artists are very happy about the reception the work has been getting. So, that's been nice."
