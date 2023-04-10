PLATTSBURGH — Former longtime Clinton County Social Services Commissioner Rose Pandozy who created new services to help people and oversaw a major humanitarian crisis in the county, passed away last Saturday.
She was 74.
“She was an outstanding social services commissioner, and she did so many incredible things for people,” Janet Duprey said.
Duprey, the former state assemblywoman, Clinton County treasurer and legislator, first met Pandozy in 1976 when she was a legislator. They have been friends for 47 years.
Pandozy, a graduate of SUNY Plattsburgh, joined Social Services at the county in 1970. She rose through the ranks and became commissioner on Jan. 1, 1986.
She was commissioner until she left Oct. 20, 1995 to become the deputy commissioner of New York State Social Services.
During her time with the county, Pandozy was instrumental in the creation of the Child Protective Services division and set up hotlines for suicide and domestic violence prevention.
“She worked on so many different programs, I can’t even remember them all,” Duprey said.
1987 REFUGEE CRISIS
While she ran the county department, Pandozy oversaw the refugee crisis of 1987.
Early in that year, hundreds of refugees from Central and South America wound up in the county with no place to live and no resources. They had been on their way to Canada when delays in their entrance hearings forced them to stay in the U.S. while they waited for their hearing dates.
Pandozy led an effort to find housing and services for the refugees, many of whom were young families.
Clinton County Clerk John Zurlo who was a county legislator when Pandozy was commissioner, said she had great empathy for the refugees and all people who needed help.
“She ran a great department, but the biggest thing I remember about Rose was that she cared deeply about people and showed tremendous empathy for the most vulnerable people of our community,” Zurlo said.
“She found places for the refugees to live and showed great leadership during that time. She was a very capable leader and the legislators all liked working with her.”
STATE ROLE
When Pandozy left the county, she joined the state Social Services Department. In her role as a deputy leader, she worked more than a year aiding the efforts to recover and record all of the deaths that occurred during the attack on the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.
“And she was charged with finding housing for disabled people and displaced people,” Duprey said.
“Particularly senior citizens and those who were directly affected by the carnage with the Twin Towers.”
FEMA WORK
Shortly after retiring from the state, Pandozy began working with a private company and the Federal Emergency Management Agency in assisting those who were affected by Hurricane Katrina in Louisiana in 2005.
“She was there for two years,” Duprey said.
“Again, helping to find places for people, particularly seniors, who were displaced.”
LOSS WILL BE ‘HARD TO OVERCOME’
According to her obituary with Brown Funeral Home, Pandozy loved spending time with family, and she had a passion for horses, whether riding, teaching or just watching from afar. She also spent everyday loving her best friend, Johnny, the German Shepard.
Visitation will be Monday, April 17, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Brown Funeral Home in Plattsburgh.
A funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel.
Duprey said her friend will be sorely missed.
‘’We had a great friendship for such a long time,” she said.
“Her loss will be hard to overcome.”
