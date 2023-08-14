WEST CHAZY — Vendors, traders and collectors from all over came together at the Red Rooster Market for the 8th annual Rooster Palooza.
Due to inclement weather conditions, the traditionally three-day event was cut short to just one day, Saturday.
“The flooding has been a struggle this year,” Elizabeth Strack, owner of Red Rooster Market and creator of Rooster Palooza, said.
‘I AM SO GRATEFUL’
While Strack is the creator and main organizer, the event is made possible by the help of family, friends and other vendors.
“It’s not just me though, the amount of volunteers I have helping us out, my whole entire family is here helping. Some vendors’ families even help us or other vendors when they can,” Strack said.
“I am so grateful.”
Rainfall from the recent storms crossing Clinton County muddied up all available parking, making it nearly impossible for customers to park or vendors to retrieve items from their booths.
“I set up my stuff Thursday night, and I got a call early the next day ‘Hey, you should check on your booth. It’s raining pretty bad.’ Luckily I had the tent low, so it covered everything pretty good, but it was a mud bath out here,” David Snow, first-time vendor, said.
SMALL BUSINESS EXPO
The rainfall did not discourage vendors from attending, or visitors from spending the day perusing the booths.
“This is the 8th Annual Rooster Palooza. We did have to stop during COVID, but this is the 8th year we’ve done this,” Cody Dashnaw, Strack’s partner, said.
“It has become more of a small business expo rather than a general flea market.”
RANGE OF GOODS
Vendors were selling anything from antiques, games, toys, and clothing to hand-made goods such as woodwork and metal work, jewelry, quilts and more.
“In previous years, we have had vendors from as far as Texas come set up. As for the people coming to shop or browse, they come from all over to this event,” Dashnaw said.
Food and concessions were available for purchase from food trucks including Lightning Lardy’s BBQ, Tammy’s Lunchbox, ADK Oasis, The Dog Pound and Bechard’s Sugar House.
SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE
Given the amount of vendors and variety of goods available for purchase, there is always something waiting for someone to buy it.
“I love meeting people, the conversation is wonderful. Sometimes we can make someone really happy by helping them find a treasure they have been searching for,” Shelly Pickman, long-time antique vendor, said.
“We just saw an older gentleman, not in our booth, but he came by earlier with a box set of Lincoln Logs, and he told his granddaughter ‘I had this when I was your age,’ so I think he wanted to get it for her.”
With more than 100 vendors participating in the event, a lot of work goes into organizing and setting up a market of this scale.
“Liz does a phenomenal job. She really works hard to put this all together, especially with the weather. She went above and beyond this year,” Pickman said.
