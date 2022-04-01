LAKE PLACID — Community organizations and businesses in the Whiteface region are encouraged to include updated branded materials and “Get Close” messaging developed by the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism when promoting themselves to visitors and local community residents.
The goal of the “Get Close” campaign is to reinforce the Whiteface region as a distinct destination within the Adirondack Park, according to a ROOST press release. The Whiteface region includes the communities of Wilmington, Jay, Upper Jay and AuSable Forks.
The updated brand was created by ROOST, supported by a brand advisory panel comprising business owners, elected officials and a number of community organizations.
‘GET CLOSE’
In 2021, ROOST and its partners conducted a survey to learn more about visitors’ and residents’ perceptions of the region, which drew 3,400 responses.
Results of the survey supported the “Get Close” theme, and underscored the region’s proximity to outdoor activities including hiking, fly fishing, skiing and mountain biking.
The survey results emphasized the importance of sharing information about the area’s rugged wilderness with travelers who appreciate the opportunity to unplug and disconnect from their electronic devices, while improving the personal connection with their friends and family members, the release said.
Whiteface Visitors Bureau Operations Manager Michelle Preston said the survey revealed a more limited awareness of local arts and cultural events, agritourism and local history within the Whiteface region.
INFORMATION TO SHARE
“The survey results highlighted that there is a great opportunity to share information about the availability of those unique experiences, local events and cultural-based opportunities with visitors to our region,” she added.
The Whiteface region website has been updated to include the new color palette, imagery and logo. ROOST is also producing a new visitor’s guide for distribution this summer and a new Whiteface region website, with an anticipated launch in late 2022.
New collateral pieces include postcards, stickers and window clings.
NEW BRANDING
Whiteface region businesses and organizations are encouraged to visit the Whiteface Visitors Center to pick up these materials.
The brand files and a complete description of the brand concept and guidelines, including approved usage of the brand elements, are outlined in a guide available at tinyurl.com/3s5jkdek.
Survey results are posted at tinyurl.com/49vr2tmr.
