LAKE PLACID — A recent study of visitors to the Tri-Lakes area shows that about 80 of respondents traveled here from with a day’s drive of the region.
The survey also showed that roughly half of the respondents traveled from within New York state, 21 percent from within the Northeast US and others from areas farther away.
The Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism (ROOST) undertook a sustainability survey and annual leisure travel study.
The sustainability survey is developed to assess the importance of social, economic and environmental initiatives undertaken within the Adirondack region to travelers.
The leisure travel study uncovers visitor demographics and information about their travel expenditures while in the region, a news release said.
Both surveys analyze non-business travel to Lake Placid, Essex and Hamilton counties, along with the adjacent communities of Tupper Lake and Saranac Lake.
ROOST conducts research throughout the year to identify visitor preferences and industry trends, while also assessing the impact of its marketing initiatives over time.
Survey respondents were asked how important sustainability factors are when planning a trip; 86 percent feel that sustainability is at least a moderate consideration and 26 percent feel it is a “very important” consideration.
Key findings include:
• More than one in four respondents state that sustainability is a “very important” consideration when making travel plans.
• Over half of respondents indicate sustainability is an influential factor at least “often.”
• Travelers often seek out businesses and organizations that support other local businesses and communities.
According to the survey respondents, the Adirondack region is making significant efforts; 91 percent feel positively influenced by sustainability practices when making purchase decisions and more than half of respondents indicated that this is “often” a consideration.
When asked about local sustainability practices considered when planning a vacation, 20 percent indicated that restaurants and businesses that support local farms, suppliers and artisans impact their decision to frequent those establishments.
According to Michelle Clement, director of marketing at ROOST, while sustainability has been a focus within ROOST for many years, this is the first year that a survey was conducted to gauge visitor perceptions.
“Understanding the importance of sustainability practices to travelers, and how these practices impact their behavior, can help us continue to advance how we position the region. Considering that travelers look for evidence of sustainability initiatives when making travel decisions, investing in green initiatives is not only good for the environment and our overall quality of life, it is also good for business,” Clement said.
“Sharing information about sustainable practices is another marketing opportunity we will continue to focus on in the years ahead.”
The 2022 Leisure Travel study was done in conjunction with the sustainability study.
Key findings include:
• Visitation from the Northeast states outside of New York remains consistent at 18 percent of respondents; visitation from outside the Northeast US increased slightly to 8 percent.
• Canadian visitation is rebounding with 2 percent of respondents from Quebec and 2 percent from Ontario.
• Increased expenditure levels were reported by 2022 visitors, compared to 2021.
• Twenty-three percent of respondents who visited Essex County reported visiting Olympic sites as an attraction, a sizable jump from the 17 percent reporting such interest in 2021.
“We base marketing initiatives on data and industry trends to optimize the impact of our efforts,” Clement said.
“These two surveys provide important insights, allowing us to better understand leisure travelers, their interests and preferences.”
Results of the 2022 Leisure Travel Study saw a return to typical activities for visitors following two heavily impacted pandemic years.
During the height of the pandemic, 80 percent of visitors came from within New York state; During 2022, travel to the region from within New York returned to the pre-pandemic level at 70 percent.
Those who visit the region from July through October continue to cite outdoor activities as a significant reason for visiting.
Across all seasons, 79 percent of visitors listed hiking as their reason for visiting, of the 79 percent, 71 percent were interested in day hikes, 31 percent were interested in leisure or hard surface hiking, along with 24 percent interested in family hiking.
Other significant findings include that the majority of people, 38 percent, continue to choose to stay in a hotel, motel or resort, as opposed to camping, 12 percent, private rental or with family/friends.
The 2022 Sustainability Survey Analysis and the 2022 Leisure Travel Study can be found at RoostADK.com.
