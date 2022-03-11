KEESEVILLE — Keeseville resident Maria Holderman is in her motherland of Romania to assist Ukrainian refugees.
She is twisted up in a contentious Eastern Europe history and the fallout from the Feb. 24 Russian invasion of Ukraine.
“The Republic of Moldova is on our border,” Holderman said.
“Once they get Odessa, they will be closer to the Republic of Moldova and to us. But we are NATO, and we hope that Putin will not be so crazy.”
'DIANE SAWYER OF ROMANIA'
From 1997 to 2001, Holderman, 54, and the mother of two children, was the “Diane Sawyer of Romania” (pen name Dana Achim.)
Before leaving her native country for the United States on a one-way ticket, she was a bestselling author and an investigative reporter for the National Daily in Bucharest.
With more than 1,000 published investigations and articles, and more than 50 documentaries and investigations produced for Romania’s Antena 1 TV station, she advocated for human rights and social reform.
Holderman was the first reporter to delve into Romania’s international adoptions, exposing the scandal of the underground trafficking of children.
“The journalists have a very hard time,” she said.
“(They) cannot download news. Even if they write them, they cannot post them. The Russian bots that are at the Russian Embassy in Romania, there are hackers getting into their system to make their work so, so hard.
“Once they try to retrieve what they wrote, they are done. They said their life is hell.”
Besides seeing her family, Holderman is in Romania to help in a humanitarian effort spearheaded by Romanians for Progressive Values.
“So I can give a fresh estimate to the people that are working here, who cannot leave their job right now for our group,” she said.
“I can see what it is, and I can help there getting things organized. There are so many there, but you need to be organized and that's what I am good at.”
Before her departure, a sleep-deprived Holderman had as many as five or six tabs opened on her computer while talking to people in Russia, Poland, Ukraine, Romania and England.
“I was getting information from Ukraine, who got to someone within Poland,” she said.
“They needed a translator. I needed a translator to figure out the phone number how we get this company that offered to transport people.
“We have phone numbers. We have everything. It's amazing how united we are in the face of tyranny. That's why if anyone believes in communism, read my book. Read what it is.”
SEEN THIS BEFORE
In her new Adelaide Books release, “Children of the Decree: A Journalist's Battle to Save Romanian Orphans and Herself,” the Keeseville resident's memoir time travels between her disparate selves in her country of origin and the U.S.A. that offered her refuge from dangerous times in Romania.
“I couldn't believe my book would be so timely,” she said.
“No? You cannot embrace Putin for anything. It is very important for people to know what is going on.
“We don't want the Russians. We did that. We lived under it. That's what my book is about where I explained what communism is. That indoctrination of a population with nothing going in and nothing going out.”
Anti-war protests and demonstrations intensify in Russia as thousands are arrested in police crackdowns and some Russians flee President Vladimir Putin's totalitarian regime.
“That's exactly what Putin does,” Holderman said.
“Eliminate any freedom of everything, freedom of expression, freedom to protest. He is arresting children and protesters because they against the war.
“Who would have imagined my book would come in this world, and that's exactly what it is, the danger, the danger, the everlasting danger. It takes another generation to correct the things that are done.”
Holderman set her boots on the ground in Romania because that's where she saw the need and where she should go.
“I will probably go to one of the borders,” she said.
“I couldn't wait.”
Romanians for Progressive Values put a lot of time in their network.
“We are united against tyranny,” she said.
“We don't want communism again. We don't want any of our neighbors to either because part of Ukraine was Romanian territory, part of Republic of Moldova was Ukrainian territory, part of Bulgaria was Romanian territory.”
