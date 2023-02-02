SARANAC LAKE — It’s a balmy 22 degrees, a relative heat wave, on the first day of the Saranac Lake Winter Carnival.
Established in 1897 by the Pontiac Club, who wanted to promote outdoor sports and games, harvested ice from Pontiac Bay for its signature Ice Palace at the Pontiac Club Carnival. It morphed into the Saranac Lake Winter Carnival, and the annual winter fest runs this year until Feb. 12.
WHAT HAPPENS IN ROME
The carnival’s theme is “Roman Around Carnival.”
“Ancient Rome,” Jeff Branch, president for the Society for the Preservation of Winter Carnival and chairman of the SLWC committee, said.
“The palace is going to be kind of like a Colosseum. Every year, we have a meeting after the end of carnival and people pitch their suggestions and we put it up for vote and that’s how it’s chosen. Anybody can make a pitch. I remember one year we had a little girl who came in and she made hers to the entire committee. It was very impressive actually. She’s a young girl but she stood up for it. I think that’s what it became medieval times. I think that was in 2017.
“Anybody can pitch a theme. We vote on it, and that’s how it happens.”
The Colosseum motif will feature a throne room for the Royal Family and surrounding thematic ice carvings.
“I think right now, the guys are working on a chariot,” Branch said.
“But, there will a bunch of different carvings.”
DOONESBURY COIN
“Doonesbury” cartoonist Garry Trudeau’s button design for the 2023 Saranac Lake Winter Carnival riffs on the carnival’s theme. “Doonesbury” character Zonker is depicted as a Roman Emperor on the shape of an ancient coin with the year 2023 displayed in Roman numerals.
Trudeau, who was raised in Saranac Lake, has created the Winter Carnival button design since 1981 to benefit the Carnival.
CARNIVAL CELEBRITY
Grand Marshals are Kathy and Roger Steinbrueck, who moved to their forever Saranac Lake home in 1979. Roger was the executive chef for The Lake Placid Hilton during the 1980’s, and Kathy worked at Don’s Florist & Scotts Florist.
They purchased Scotts Florist in 1990 and relocated the business to Woodruff Street in 1994 and immediately became involved in the downtown Saranac Lake Community.
The King and Queen remain a mystery, but the Royal Court are:
Archbishop Janet Ordway, Chamberlain Diana Schwartz, Princess Betzaida Harris, Prince Keith Vivlamore, Couple #1 Kailyn Lee Mader and Nicholas Garwood Munn, Couple #2 Chloe Lynn Skiff and Harrison Jude Carlisto, Couple #3 Ryen Ashliegh Kidder and Mitchell Robert Ellsworth, Couple #4 Karlie Elizabeth Goetz and Morgan Albert Martin, Couple #5 Vella Irene Cook-Vella and Owen Daniel Maiore, Couple #6-Court Spokespeople Jacquelyn Jade Kielau and Sam Alan Ash, and Couple #7-Attendants to the King and Queen Annelise Justine Dramm and Brayden Charles Munn.
CATCHING RAYS
The festivities get a sparkling start with a Winter Carnival Sun Catcher Contest at the New York State Boat Launch to the right of the Ice Palace.
Drop off times are from between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Learn by viewing the ‘How to Make an Ice Sun Catcher” video at: https://www.saranaclakewintercarnival.com
The 22nd Annual Past Royalty Mixer and Dinner, open to past Royalty only, will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Red Fox Restaurant.
For a full carnival schedule, see Sights & Sounds below or the event website.
ICE HARVEST
When Branch was asked for a carnival update on Monday, he said, “it’s going.”
“We have a phenomenal showing of volunteers, yesterday and today. The ice palace is going up very quickly. We’ll be done by Friday, which is the best news. It’s (ice) about a foot thick right now, and that’s where we like to start. We were worried going into it, but the bay that we cut our ice from it’s actually on the Saranac River. Many don’t understand that the lake in the middle of Saranac Lake is a river. The ice is very thin, but there’s a little bay right off that that we harvest our ice from. We had enough thickness to start yesterday.”
Approximately 40 people showed up to volunteer Sunday and again on Monday.
“Which is a good-size crew,” Branch said.
“We’ve been kind of in a slow rollback since COVID. This year, we will have all our usual bands performing in the parade. We expect a very large parade. The community is very excited about it. We’re looking forward to it. I think people are really, really, looking forward to having a little fun this year. There’s a lot of chatter about it, which is really encouraging.
“Our businesses, our restaurants, our bars, our hotels. If not full already, they will be full for both weekends, which is exciting. It really helps the downtown area a lot.”
SARANAC LAKE TOUGH
It takes grit to execute a winter fest of this magnitude in one of the most frequently coldest locations in the continental U.S.
“The only thing I always like to let people know who don’t understand that the Saranac Lake Winter Carnivals is a full, 100-percent volunteer workforce,” Branch said.
“We don’t pay anybody. All our funds are raised through donations and sponsorships. So when you drive by and see, 50, 60, people working on the Ice Palace or you see people setting up the events, it’s all 100 percent volunteer, which makes for a great community and makes us proud to live here.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.