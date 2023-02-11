SARANAC LAKE — Models waved swords, pulled bows and sashayed at the Garagery on Tuesday night. It was the first Winter Carnival fashion show, hosted by Tori Vazquez, who owns Main Street Exchange — and she was holding court.
Attendees dined on cheeses and fruits as goddesses, soldiers, senate members and commoners roamed around their tables, showing off their fine cloths, cardboard swords and shiny jewelry.
Some were getting inspiration for Gala Parade costumes. Others already had their costumes set and were just enjoying the elaborate fashion. All the outfits were crafted from second-hand, upcycled and recycled materials.
The models were in character, regaling attendees with elaborate backstories of their lives, mythology of their deities and stories of how their outfits were crafted. They were enjoying it, too. It was a packed crowd and the air was humming with conversation.
SOLD-OUT SHOW
“I didn’t think anyone would come,” Vazquez said.
But the show sold out.
Vazquez said this show has been a long time coming. She’s wanted to do a Carnival fashion show for a while, but this is the first year it worked out. She only had one word to describe how she felt: “Wow.”
CHAOS, BUT FUN
The morning of the show was hectic, she said. Everyone from family to models were working on makeup, hair and sewing.
“It was chaos, it was so fun, it was incredible,” Vazquez said.
Vazquez said dressing the gods and goddesses was her favorite. She designed elaborate and fun costumes with horns, helmets, tridents and arrows.
Vazquez had supplies at her Main Street Exchange store — sheets for togas, cardboard for swords, even copies of the Adirondack Daily Enterprise newspaper made their way into the costumes.
