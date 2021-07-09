'Rocky Railway,' Vacation Bible School theme

PLATTSBURGH – The North Country Alliance Church Vacation Bible School scales heights with its theme, “Rocky Railway,” from July 19 to 23 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
“So, it's kind of a mix of the Transcontinental Railroad and then also going through the Rocky Mountains,” Emily Allen, children's ministry director, said.
“One of the neat things we have is our decorations leader, Esther Crouse, she's created this really incredible set. There's an actual replica where she is taking a photo of the Canadian Rockies and drawing out and matching the colors exactly.
"So, it's an actual replica of the Canadian Rockies that are going to be on our set with the highest mountain being 20 feet tall and entirely made out of cardboard. It's pretty incredible. The smallest mountain is 7 feet.”
The set includes a scale model of the Leviathan train, with steam and turning wheels, a replica of four of the Canadian Rocky Mountains, 10 foot-tall waterfall, and an authentic ticket depot.
This project is made exclusively from cardboard and other recycled materials.
Crouse's goal is to complete the project with a budget under $100.
VBS is free and open to kids, Pre-K to 5th grade.
Each session starts with a general open assembly at the church located at 7 Northern Ave. in Plattsburgh.
“Where we sing songs and do things like that,” Allen said.
“Then, we actually break out by age and they go to four different stations. The stations are Games, Snack, Imagination Station (science experiments) and Bible Adventure where they hear a story from the Bible.
“We're doing pre-registration, so we can keep track of who is going to be showing up.”
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
IF YOU GO
WHAT: Vacation Bible School, “Rocky Railway.”
WHEN: 6-8 p.m., July 19-23.
WHERE: North Country Alliance Church, 7 Northern Ave. (New Base), Plattsburgh.
HOURS: Office hours are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
PHONE: 518 324-5430.
WEBSITE: www.northcountryalliance.com/event
