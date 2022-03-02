PLATTSBURGH — International scholars analyze facets of Rockwell Kent’s Greenland adventures this weekend at “Celebrating the Spirit of Rockwell Kent,” a mini-symposium sponsored by the Plattsburgh State Art Museum and the Center for Interdisciplinary & Area Studies.
“Pursuing beauty in bewilderment at its profusion”: Reflections on Gender and Sexuality in Rockwell Kent’s Greenland Materials,” presented by Susan Vanek and Dr. Jette Rygaard, is Friday’s first lecture from 3 to 4 p.m., Yokum Room 200, SUNY Plattsburgh.
Vanek, a PhD Candidate in socio-cultural anthropology at Binghamton University, and Rygaard, an assistant professor emerita at the Department of Greenlandic Literature, Language and Media, University of Greenland, accompanied Rochester Institute of Technology professor of photography Denis Defibaugh in his photographic trek in Kent’s Greenland footsteps eighty-five years after the renowned artist’s Arctic sojourn.
Funded by the National Science Foundation, Defibaugh was inspired after viewing Kent’s jewel-toned lantern slides at the Plattsburgh State Art Museum.
“Denis had been working on the proposal for the project before we had gotten involved, but the social scientist he had been working with had to drop out because of a previous engagement,” Vanek said.
“At that point, I was approached by one of the officers from NSF’s Arctic Social Science Program about the project and if I would be interested in talking with Denis about it and maybe being a part. After I had met with Denis, I thought the project was really interesting and we began looking for collaborators in Greenland, that is how Jette became involved - she is a professor at Ilisimatusarfik (University of Greenland) and the other Co-PI for the project, Axel Jeremiassen (he was a PhD student at the time and now works for the government of Greenland).”
Rygaard and Vanek’s presentation explores the representation of gender and sexuality in Kent’s Greenland works, focusing on the depiction of women as “beautiful and unmoral” caretakers of men and objects of desire.
Revealing far more about norms in the United States in the early 20th century than understandings of gender and sexuality in Greenland at the time, Kent’s descriptions nonetheless fit well within a broader common narrative that positioned Indigenous women as knowable and childlike but also exotic – a trope in which constructions of gender and sexuality were key and continues to permeate representations of Arctic Peoples today.
This presentation interrogates these representations and their lasting legacy as well as the researchers’ role when approaching such one-sided historical accounts.
RC: What led you to explore this intersection of gender, race, culture, sexuality?
JR & SV: While Kent’s artworks are beautiful and we respect his advocacy of certain causes, such as the plight of American workers during the Great Depression, the presentation of women in his published Greenland writings, particularly Salamina (1935) and Greenland Journal (1962), did not sit well with either of us. It was this feeling of unease that inspired our analysis.
RC: What did Kent write about Inuit women that is troubling when viewed with a 21st-century lens?
JR & SV: Kent’s presentation of Greenlandic women drew on many of the stereotypes of Indigenous Arctic women already popularized by adventure films of the early 1900s. Here, Inuit women, were often depicted as child-like but also highly sexualized, as seen in movies such as Das Eskimobaby (1918) and Eskimo (1933). In his books, Kent drew on these sensationalized and exoticized images, focusing on appearance and sexuality when describing Greenlandic women. This was done, at least in part, to draw in readers, as he explains in the introduction to Salamina:
“At any rate that’s what the story is about – that, and much more: Adventure, Romance, brave men and beautiful unmoral women (Good Lord, this is the twentieth century and I must lure on the gentle reader).” (Kent, 1935/1963/2003: xxix)
RC: Was it problematic then? Why do you think certain tropes about Indigenous women continue?
JR & SV: Kent’s depiction of Indigenous Arctic women was fairly common in the first half of the twentieth century, particularly when compared to representations in popular media at the time. Although his presentation of Greenlandic people (particularly men) could be seen as progressive at times. He was also highly critical of the Danish colonial administration.
A number of the tropes concerning Indigenous Arctic women in Kent’s work and other material from the time continue to pop-up in popular media, although they now have counter-representations in the works of Indigenous filmmakers and artists as well as in other, more nuanced films, movies, and writings on the Arctic. The continued role of stereotyped representations of Indigenous Arctic women have been explored by a number of Greenlandic, Indigenous, and post-colonial scholars and has come further to the attention to researchers through recent work on gender equity in the Arctic (tinyurl.com/3uyjtsb5).
RC: Kent’s lens is white, male, at a certain time period. How and why does his gaze endure? How do you as women get into Kent’s mind space?
JR & SV: The endurance of the representation of Indigenous women Kent and his contemporaries drew on and perpetuated is multifaceted, a combination of power, privilege, class, racism, and colonialism. We are not able to see through Kent’s eyes nor put ourselves within his time, we are only able to analyze the words he left in his published writings in comparison to other popular representations at the time.
RC: Your gazes are still outsider looking in at a different time, so how do you square that?
JR & SV: Our work remains situated by our time, our backgrounds, our positions, and our individual perspectives and histories. We explore Kent’s work from point of view of foreigners to Greenland. We cannot examine Kent’s writing from an Indigenous or Greenlandic perspective, and we cannot ask any of the women that appear in Kent’s work about their views, as none of them are still living and they did not leave diaries or letters concerning Kent. Even in the contemporary context it is difficult – Kent’s written works were never translated into Greenlandic and the Danish translation of Salamina was only in print in the 1930s and never widely available in Greenland, so most people we spoke with never read Kent’s writings.
So, what do we, as foreign researchers, do with such a one-sided account? This question drove our work - We drew on works such as Pratt’s Imperial Eyes (1992), Said’s Orientalism (1978), and post-colonial, Greenlandic, feminist, Indigenous, and Arctic scholars and explored how Kent’s representation of Greenlandic women fit with other popular representations from the time, what they can tell us about American culture and mainstream ideas of gender and sexuality in the US in the early 1930s, and how/if they continue to appear today. Our analysis is only from our situated perspective - It would be wonderful for Kent’s works to be explored from other viewpoints.
RC: Did Kent have an intimate relationship with any of the Inuit women? Do we know this? How do we know this? Did his wife know this?
JR & SV: In Kent’s books, he hints at consensual intimate relationships with women in Greenland but we do not explore this as we cannot ask these women about these relationships and it was not the focus of our work. Kent and his wife at the time, Frances, had sort of an open marriage as described by other authors – we do not know what his wife did/did not know or how she felt about the situation.
