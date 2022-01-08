PLATTSBURGH — Terry McCrea bought his first RC truck a year ago. He’s since roped in his grandson and signed up for two competitions, one being at Lake City Crawlers in Plattsburgh.
McCrea said his coworker introduced him to the hobby as something he could do while taking walks. He’s since taken his truck on various trails and sunk thousands of dollars on new trucks and parts. It led McCrea, from Chester, Vt., to start signing up for competitions, even if he had to cross state lines and drive more than 100 miles to get there.
To McCrea, the Crawlers competition was an accessible event for both him and his grandson to enjoy.
Angella Clemons, co-manager of the Crawlers group, said attracting a wide audience and keeping the hobby open to newcomers is exactly the kind of environment she wants her group to have.
“We try to keep [the competition] fresh and fun,” Clemons said. “I think that’s different from a lot of comps that are so serious.”
Clemons said some competitions restrict the kind of tires, body or other parts a car can have.
“Not everybody can afford to do that,” Clemons said. “That’s why we try to keep it a little bit more open.”
NATURE-INSPIRED COURSE
Clemons said the Crawler competition, which also includes a smaller course for kids, has few restrictions on what is allowed on its nature-inspired course, which includes a waterfall, a pond, a sand pit, rock gardens, branch crossings, a steep hill to climb and more.
“It’s lots of hours to put together,” said Chris Heywood, who co-manages the Crawlers with Clemons, who is also his fiance.
Drivers are graded on their time to complete the course and driving ability, with the winner awarded a trophy and prize at each competition, held monthly at the Lake City R/C Speedway at 7160 Rt. 9 in Plattsburgh.
“We try to gear it more toward (being) fun and laid back,” Heywood said. “That way, anybody can come in an enjoy it, not just the hardcore hobbyist. We like to keep it so the kids can get involved. That’s the biggest thing.”
Constructing, maintaining and adding to the crawler course tacks on dozens of hours a week to their schedule, Heywood said.
“Ask anybody that comes around often, it’s constantly changing,” Heywood said.
NOT JUST FOR
HARDCORE FANS
McCrea brought the first truck he bought to the Crawlers’ last competition on Jan. 1. He said he’s made changes to its axles, brakes, motor, transmission, gears and more.
“The list just goes on and on. It gets really involved,” he said. “It’s a fun little mechanical builder for younger people. I do it because I just like to tinker. It helps pass the time a bit.”
McCrea estimated that he has spent about $2,000 on the truck he brought to the competition and a countless amount of time on making modifications.
“I’ll sit down for an hour here or there just to try to add something,” he said.
BUILDING A COMMUNITY
Being at a competition gave McCrea more access to tricks and tips of the hobby from other competitors, he said.
Clemons said that is the kind of environment RC racing can create.
“It’s community building,” she said.
Clemons and Heywood’s Crawler competition started in their backyard about five years ago, they said. They’ve only linked up with the Lake City R/C Speedway six months ago.
Clemons and Heywood said they expect the course will continue to grow once the summer comes, which is when they anticipate adding outdoor courses.
