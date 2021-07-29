AuSABLE FORKS – Photographer Rob Fountain will notch his first Coveteur fashion shoot in the near future.
It will be a click for the veteran award-winning photographer who always seeks to catch the light.
His “Catching the Light: Photographs and Portraits by Rob Fountain” opens Friday at the Tahawus Windows Gallery in AuSable Forks and runs through Sept. 26.
Opening reception is Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
“It's all about the light, photography,” Fountain, an AuSable Forks resident, said.
“A lot of it is photographs. It's a lot of landscapes, and then most of my drawings and paintings, it's all about the light in all of it. That's basically what photography is also, which is catching the light."
His landscapes are mostly water views he captures in extreme early morning and late afternoon.
“That's when all the best light is,” Fountain said.
“That's where you get the best color. You get the best shadow shapes. It just picks up the texture a lot better those times of day.
“It's really about the same thing in the portraits that I do. I look at doing light where it creates shadows and textures and transitions in the people that I'm illustrating. It's very similar in what I'm doing, except for in portraits I'm creating them rather than letting it happen naturally like you would do shooting a landscape.”
The AuSable Forks native has worked more than 30 years as a photojournalist for the Lake Placid News, Adirondack Daily Enterprise, and Press-Republican newspapers.
He holds a Bachelors in Art from SUNY Potsdam (2001) with concentrations in painting, photography, printmaking and ceramics.
Fountain is currently working on his MA in Fine Arts in Painting from the Academy of Art University in San Francisco.
He teaches techniques in mediums including portraiture, using pastel, oils, and charcoal.
Fountain has won 22 state and national awards for photography and video.
For a decade, he has been an adjunct lecturer and teaching Photography and Intro to Photojournalism at SUNY Plattsburgh.
In his artist statement, he writes:
“My intent as an artist is to create artwork with real feeling and emotional depth in order to communicate my ideas and make a connection with the viewer in order to evoke an emotional response, whether it be joy, sadness or laughter. If I can touch the viewer, then I have accomplished my goal.”
“Catching the Light” is his second solo exhibition.
His first, “Through the Eyes of a Child" was mounted in 2008 at the Clinton Community College Alumni Art Gallery in Plattsburgh.
His group exhibitions include: 2016 Veteran’s Honored, Strand Center for the Arts, Plattsburgh; 2015 Members Show, Strand Center for the Arts; 2014 Members Show, Strand Center for the Arts; 2001 Members Show, North Country Cultural Center for the Arts (Now Strand Center); 2000 Members Show, North Country Cultural Center for the Arts; 2000 Lake Placid Center for the Arts Juried Show; 1999 Lake Placid Center for the Arts Juried Show; 1999 Art Attack Juried Show, Gibson Gallery, Potsdam; and 1998 Art Attack Juried Show, Gibson Gallery, Potsdam.
In “Catching the Light,” Fountain's portraits are in charcoal, pastels and oils.
His photographs are digital.
“I'm just trying to branch out in as many different areas as I can,” Fountain said.
The exhibition includes his award-winning photographs while he was a staffer at the Press-Republican.
“Those are mostly features and portraits I did for the paper,” he said.
“Gordon Edwards (New York City-based bass guitarist of Stuff fame) is in it. I got an award from the AP for that one. They liked the story. They liked the look of him contemplating his life story along with natural light that I used. I did a panning motion photo of a Seton Catholic kid running cross-country. I have a panning photo of the girl on the merry-go-round.”
Ever since he was a little kid, Fountain wanted to be an artist.
He is.
Oh boy, is he.
IF YOU GO
WHAT: “Catching the Light: Photography and Portraits by Rob Fountain.”
WHEN: Friday through September 26.
WHERE: Windows Gallery, Tahawus Cultural Center, Second Floor, 14234 Main St. Route 9N, Ausable Forks.
APPOINTMENTS: Phone 518-637-6859 or email TahawusCenter@gmail.com
