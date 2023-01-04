PLATTSBURGH — As the result of a water main break, Margaret Street is closed to all traffic from Riley Avenue to Georgia Pacific in the City of Plattsburgh.
This road closure will remain in effect until further notice.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total ice accumulations of a tenth to a third of an inch expected, with locally higher totals up to half an inch are possible. Any sleet accumulation less than an inch. * WHERE...All of northern New York. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 10 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Isolated power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest totals are expected across the St. Lawrence Valley and along the northern and eastern periphery of the Adirondacks. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&
