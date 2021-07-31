PLATTSBURGH — The roars and rumbles of monster trucks will fill the air again tonight at the Clinton County Fair.
Back for an encore performance, Vaters Motorsports Monster Truck Invasion will perform again before a grandstand crowd tonight.
Tickets for the event are $25 for adults and $12 for kids ages 3 to 12 in addition to the regular front gate admission of $8 for anyone age 13 years and older.
Other acts being featured today include the North Country’s Got Talent finale at 11 a.m. and a performance from The Rock Brothers at 3 p.m.
Here’s the rest of today’s schedule:
9 a.m.: Open Dairy Cattle Show in the Sun Community News & Printing & Suburban Propane Cattle Barn
9 a.m.: Western Horse Show in the LayerEight Arena 10am The Farrier Gal in the LayerEight Horse Arena
11 a.m.: Talent Show Finale on the Sample Lumber Co. LLC Center Court Stage. Sponsored by Cumberland 12 LLC. & Pepsi
Noon: Carnival Rides start
1 p.m., 8 p.m.: Chris Yantek Magic Show sponsored by Tammy Perrotte-Sears Re/Max North Country on Sample Lumber Co. LLC Center Court Stage
Noon, 2:30, 6 p.m.: Wee Wee Wee Racing Pigs Sponsored by Sun Community News & Printing
1:30, 4:30 & 6:30 p.m.: “Buffalo Barfield” sponsored by BM Specialty Waterworks & JP Signs
2:30, 7 p.m.: Farmer Tom Walsh – Storyteller and Song Writer Sponsored by WIRY Hometown Radio on the Sample Lumber Co. LLC Center Court Stage
3, 5, 7 p.m.: Pipsqueak’s Party Time Clown Show sponsored by Price Chopper/ Market 32 on the Children’s Stage
3 to 6 p.m.: “The Rock Brothers “at the Stewart’s Shops Gazebo
6 p.m.: Coin Hunt in the sawdust pile ($100 added to pile each day) Sponsored by Dupuis & Sons
7 p.m.: Vaters Motorsports Monster Truck Invasion sponsored by Riley Ford, 106.7 WIZN & Coryer Staffing at the Casella Waste Management Stage in front of the Sample Lumber Co. LLC & D.S. Specialties Inc. Grandstand
7 to 10 p.m.: Paradox Rox at the Sample Lumber Center Court Stage
8 p.m. to midnight:Music in the B&B Saloon
